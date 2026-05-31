Youth Groups Launch Petition for Immediate Ban on Vapes and E-Cigarettes in the Philippines

The TobaccOFF Now! Movement, a coalition of youth organizations, has launched an online petition urging the Philippine government to ban vapes and e-cigarettes, citing widespread youth usage and health concerns.

In an effort to highlight growing demands for a prohibition on vaping products and electronic cigarettes, the TobaccOFF Now! Movement has initiated an online petition aimed at persuading the government to respond to the appeals from younger generations.

This coalition, representing various youth organizations, presented a unified stance demonstrating that there is widespread public support across the Philippines for an immediate ban on vapes and e-cigarettes. According to Vonn Vincent Tanchuan, Campaign Lead of the TobaccOFF NOW! Movement, the initiative draws inspiration from the voices of young people both on social media platforms and within local communities, continuously reminding authorities that the youth deserve stronger safeguards against the influence of the tobacco and vaping industries.

Tanchuan emphasized that such measures are critical because e-cigarettes and vape products often act as a gateway, leading young individuals toward conventional cigarettes and other nicotine-containing substances. He pointed to statistics indicating that approximately 1.21 million Filipino youths are currently using e-cigarettes and vape products. Through this campaign, the youth seek to voice their discontent regarding how tobacco, vape, and other nicotine products have encroached upon their lives and health, demanding urgent intervention from policymakers





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Vape Ban E-Cigarettes Youth Health Philippines Tobaccoff Now! Movement Nicotine Addiction

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