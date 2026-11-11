Young Protestors Worldwide Pressing for Accountability in 2025

A January study shows Gen Z activists across continents are driving governmental changes in 2025, demanding accountability for corruption and poor governance.

In January, scholars Erica Chenoweth from Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government and Matthew Cebul from the Ash Center published an essay in the Journal of Democracy that documents how youth movements across Asia, Africa, and Latin America surged in 2025 to demand accountability from leaders they feel have failed them.

Global Youth Movements in 2025

The essay charts protests that began in the Philippines, Indonesia, Nepal, Serbia, and several African and Latin American nations. Across these sites, young people mobilised to challenge perceived corruption and mismanagement, from deputies' housing allowances in Indonesia to corruption blamed for a railway collapse in Serbia.

Also read Davao City accountant Bajan confirms China trip in December 2025, says it was personal

In the Philippines, activists carried out the Baha sa Luneta anti‑corruption rally on September 21, 2025, expressing grief over the failure of elected officials to protect public safety and deliver basic services. In Nepal, student outrage grew after videos of politicians' children flaunting expensive gifts circulated on social media.

Corruption as a Catalyst for Mobilisation

Chenoweth and Cebul identify corruption as the connective tissue that links disparate national movements. They argue that when ordinary citizens face the fallout of a system that rewards a privileged few, the resulting anger fuels collective action. The authors note that corruption can deprive schools of equipment, strain public hospitals, and lead to costly infrastructure failures that raise living costs for students.

Advertisement

In Indonesia, lawmakers' generous housing allowances became a flashpoint when the public struggled to afford basic necessities. The symbolic resonance of these shortages spurred a wave of digital organising that spread instantly across the archipelago.

Youth Participation Boosts Campaign Success

Research cited in the essay shows that 80 percent of non‑violent campaigns seeking to remove leaders or achieve self‑determination between 1990 and 2020 used significant youth participation. Youth involvement gives movements creativity, energy, and the ability to cross traditional social divides.

The authors illustrate this with the 2001 People Power resurgence in the Philippines, where young organizers helped topple President Joseph Estrada. Similar youth‑led tactics have emerged in other countries, such as the use of the Straw Hat Pirates flag from the manga One Piece, adopted as a visual shorthand for resistance across borders.

Implications and Future Outlook

For students and activists, the study underscores that mobilising in the streets is only the first step. Sustained pressure, strategic messaging, and digital platforms are essential to translate protests into concrete policy change. The agenda for 2025 and beyond focuses on holding leaders accountable, ensuring more equitable distribution of resources, and preventing corruption from undermining public trust.

Advertisement

As global youth continue to harness technology and symbolic messaging, the likelihood of successful, non‑violent reform movements increases. The forthcoming months will likely see further demands for transparency and reforms in multiple jurisdictions, with ongoing monitoring by academic and civil society observers.