Young People Revive China's Traditional Markets, Led by Jingdezhen's Taoxichuan Art District

Young shoppers and stallholders are reviving traditional markets across China, from Jingdezhen's Taoxichuan art district to Tianjin, turning stalls into face-to-face social spaces.

Markets have served local people in China for thousands of years, and now young people are giving them a new life. In Jingdezhen, a city in Jiangxi province, the Taoxichuan art district lit up at dusk as more than 1,000 stalls opened to visitors. Many of the shoppers and sellers are in their twenties, and they come for far more than everyday goods.

The Taoxichuan art district is one of the clearest examples of this trend. Visitors travel to the market from across the region, and some make long trips to spend an evening among the stalls. The scene reflects a wider shift in which markets are becoming places to meet, talk, and spend time with others.

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Taoxichuan Art District Draws Young Shoppers

The Taoxichuan art district in Jingdezhen has grown into a major gathering point for young people who want creative products and personal conversations. The market opened in October 2016 with just 55 stalls. Since then, it has attracted around 28,000 stallholders in total, with an average age of 28.

Tao Yue, a 25-year-old woman, has visited the market for three years. She travels about 200 kilometers from Nanchang, the provincial capital, to reach it. She said that visitors can appreciate a wide range of creative products while also talking to the stallholders. In those conversations, shoppers can learn why sellers chose to come to Jingdezhen and how a porcelain product was designed and colored.

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Xiong Jinpeng graduated from university in 2023 and was drawn to the district by the idea that life is a journey and that he wanted to take a chance and become his own boss. His stall now averages roughly 40,000 yuan (about $5,991) in monthly sales. He has also built a steady stream of online orders, showing how a physical market can support a business that reaches customers far beyond the stalls.

Stallholders Describe Markets as Social Spaces

Stallholders say the appeal of the Taoxichuan art district goes beyond ceramics. Yang Fan, a stallholder born in the 1990s, argued that the market offers a trendy and elegant lifestyle rather than only porcelain. For Yang Fan, the market is not merely a place for buying and selling. It is also a venue where people connect with each other.

Xu Guangjian, a professor at the School of Public Administration and Policy at Renmin University, presents a broader explanation. He said that markets continue traditional Chinese culture and express an attitude toward life that carries emotional value. In his view, online text and images often lack the sense of touch, smell, and authentic feel of human interaction, while markets bring people back to face-to-face encounters.

Xu Guangjian also said that the shift reflects a desire for offline social contact. He described markets as high-quality urban and rural public living rooms where people can exchange ideas. Other observers in the source do not provide a contrasting view, so the account of markets as social hubs comes mainly from stallholders, shoppers, and academic commentary.

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Markets Spread Across China and Shape Policy

The market revival is not limited to Jiangxi. In Tianjin Municipality, about 1,300 kilometers away, a go slow festival held last month featured cosplay, a float parade, and intangible cultural heritage products such as Tianjin-style kites, sugar painting, and carved wooden pots. Events in Beijing, Shandong, and Shaanxi have also drawn young people with handicrafts, food, and pet supplies.

Government documents point to the same direction. A State Council work plan issued in January called for supporting emotion- and experience-oriented services. A plan for expanding consumption during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), rolled out in July, named experience-oriented consumption as a priority for cultivating new business models and scenarios.

Local governments are turning this enthusiasm into practical support. In Shanghai, parks and disused factories have been used as spaces where young people can set up booths. In Nanchang, consumption vouchers were issued to attract market-goers. These steps show how local authorities are trying to convert the appeal of markets into lasting economic activity while keeping the social experience at the center of the model.