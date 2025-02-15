Ybañez Injury Stuns UST in Season Opener as Raheem Shines for UP

UST's hopes for a strong start to the UAAP Season 87 men's volleyball tournament were dealt a major blow when reigning MVP Josh Ybañez suffered an apparent ankle injury in their opening match against FEU. The Golden Spikers ultimately fell to the Tamaraws in a thrilling five-set match, while UP's new recruit Olayemi Raheem made a stellar debut, leading the Fighting Maroons to a hard-fought five-set victory over UE.

UST 's hopes for a strong start in the UAAP Season 87 men's volleyball tournament were dashed when reigning MVP Josh Ybañez suffered an apparent ankle injury in their first match against FEU . Despite Ybañez's 15 points before the injury, the Golden Spikers fell to the Tamaraws in a thrilling five-set match, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20. FEU 's Mikko Espartero led the charge with 19 points, avenging their loss to UST in the Final Four last season.

Meanwhile, UP's new recruit, Olayemi Raheem, made an immediate impact, carrying the Fighting Maroons to a hard-fought five-set victory over UE. The 20-year-old Nigerian spiker, playing in his first UAAP match, delivered 25 points, sparking UP's late rallies in the final set, which ended 18-16. Raheem, who previously competed in the Boys' U19 World Championship and the African Nations Championship, embraced the electric UAAP atmosphere, focusing on his team's preparations despite the overwhelming crowd.UP's Daniel Nicolas added 14 points, while setter Clarence Santiago contributed 15 excellent sets and 3 points to secure the win for the Fighting Maroons





