Yamaha Mio Gear S: The Urban Companion for Active Lifestyles

Yamaha Motor Philippines introduces the refreshed Mio Gear S under the Play Your Way campaign, targeting active city dwellers. The motorcycle boasts practical features like a digital meter, power socket, large storage, and fuel-efficient engine, all at an affordable price point.

In the urban environment of Metro Manila , residents often lead hectic, fast-paced lives. Beyond typical work schedules, they maintain active routines: exercising, socializing, and often undertaking spontaneous city adventures.

A common thread among them is constant movement. The Yamaha Mio Gear S is designed for such dynamic individuals. For years, Yamaha Motor Philippines has positioned the Mio Gear S as a motorcycle that integrates seamlessly into daily life. With its latest version, Yamaha enhances this concept under its new campaign: Play Your Way.

This initiative encourages active people to navigate their routines at their own pace and on their own terms, highlighting the Mio Gear S's adaptability to personal needs and styles, making it ideal for an energetic urban lifestyle. The bike features a Digital Meter Panel for a modern riding experience, an Electric Power Socket to charge devices on the go, an 18.6-liter underseat storage compartment, and a spacious footboard for carrying larger items.

It is powered by a 125cc air-cooled, single-cylinder Blue Core engine, complemented by a Smart Motor Generator and Stop & Start System for fuel efficiency. Priced at P81,900, it offers an accessible entry into two-wheeled mobility for commuting or adventure. Available in Ceramic Gray, Basalt Gray, and Matte Brown, the Mio Gear S can be viewed or test-ridden at YZone, RevZone, and 3S shops. Additional details are on the official YMPH website and Yamaha's social media channels





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Yamaha Mio Gear S Play Your Way Urban Motorcycle Metro Manila Active Lifestyle Commuter Bike Philippines

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