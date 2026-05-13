Yale's New Pop-up Booth Unveils Latest Security Solutions

Yale, a lock brand under Assa Abloy Philippines Inc., has launched a pop-up booth that transforms retail space into a fully realized smart home environment, showcasing its latest security solutions. The pop-up booth features actual working doors and three home simulation rooms showcasing Yale’s innovations such as the Yale Luna Elite+, Yale Uno, the Yale YDL325 Series, and Yale Solis Safes. The pop-up booth can be experienced until May 31, located at True Value, Level 6, Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City.

Yale, a lock brand under Assa Abloy Philippines Inc., has launched its new pop-up booth, an installation that allows consumers to immerse themselves in its latest security solutions.

The Smart Yale Home pop-up booth, unveiled on May 1, is an immersive installation that transforms retail space into a fully realized smart home environment, the company said in a statement. It is designed in a ‘Y’ shape and features actual working doors and three home simulation rooms, each showcasing Yale’s innovations such as the Yale Luna Elite+, Yale Uno, the Yale YDL325 Series, and Yale Solis Safes.

The pop-up booth launch was led by Jonathan Kwong, director and general manager of Assa Abloy Philippines Inc., along with other key officials from the company and its partners. The Yale Luna Elite+ features FaceScan and PalmScan biometric access powered by 3D structured light technology, along with multiple entry options including fingerprint, PIN code, RFID, mechanical key, and app control, plus a built-in viewer screen, motion alerts, and dual-battery backup.

The Yale Uno offers a more practical home solution, integrating a fingerprint sensor directly on the handle for one-motion unlocking, along with PIN, RFID, and key access, and added security modes such as Panic Mode and Passage Mode for everyday flexibility. Meanwhile, the Yale YDL325 Series offers compact smart lock solutions for interior spaces, with fingerprint, app, PIN, and key access, available in square and circle variants and designed for easy plug-in installation and seamless room integration.

Lastly, the Yale Solis Safe Series features laser-cut steel construction with solid locking bolts, offering fingerprint, PIN code, and dual authentication access, along with LED-lit interiors and backup access options for secure storage of valuables. The Yale Luna Elite+ is available at a special price of P55,243.50 from P84,990, the Yale Uno at P13,592 from P16,990, and the Yale YDL325 Series at P7,992 from P9,990.

The Yale Solis Safe Series is priced at P11,192 for the 230L model, P11,592 for the 250L, P13,192 for the 400L, and P15,992 for the 560L. These new security solutions can be experienced firsthand at the Smart Yale Home pop-up booth until May 31, located at True Value, Level 6, Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City





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