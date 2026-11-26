XPeng CEO He Xiaopeng details the phased commercialization of humanoid robots, highlighting the Turing Architecture and mass production milestones for 2027.

XPeng Inc. Chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng has published a comprehensive analysis on the future of humanoid robotics in The Economist's upcoming annual publication, The World Ahead 2027. Released on November 18, 2026, the article titled Get Ready for Humanoid Robots provides a strategic roadmap for transitioning advanced physical artificial intelligence from experimental demonstrations to industrial-scale mass production. As the sole China-based contributor to this distinguished report, He Xiaopeng joins a global roster of expert voices including Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark and Fields Medalist Terence Tao.

Hardware-Software Co-Evolution Framework

He Xiaopeng argues that successful humanoid robots require a fundamental shift in engineering philosophy where hardware infrastructure must precede software capabilities. While developers often prioritize code, he asserts that physical bodies must be designed with a software mindset to ensure seamless integration. This co-evolution approach demands that hardware, software, and data systems develop in tandem to create a robust technological foundation. Such an integrated strategy enables machines to perceive environments, reason through complex tasks, and move safely within dynamic real-world settings. The necessity for high-quality training data extends beyond sheer volume to emphasize diversity in the information robots absorb during their learning phases.

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Turing Physical AI Architecture Breakdown

The technical backbone of this vision is the Turing Physical AI Architecture, also known as VLA 3.0, which XPeng unveiled at its AI Day event in 2026. This system rejects the concept of a single universal processor in favor of a multi-layered intelligence structure with distinct processing speeds. System Zero operates at ultra-fast speeds to handle immediate motor control and real-time body-state feedback, ensuring critical safety protocols are met during execution. This layer coordinates physical hardware, power distribution, and communication channels to maintain stable operation under high-stress conditions. System One utilizes VLA 2.0 technology to process environmental data rapidly, translating visual inputs into immediate executable actions for fluid movement. System Two handles slower cognitive functions such as long-term memory, complex task planning, and safety logic through a specialized agent runtime state machine.

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Current Challenges in Robot Capabilities

Despite significant progress in artificial intelligence and mechanical design, He Xiaopeng identifies four critical areas where general-purpose humanoid robots still require substantial development. These gaps include the ability to move with consistent safety, manipulate tools effectively, navigate diverse and unpredictable physical environments, and acquire specialized vocational skills. Additionally, machines must develop social and emotional intelligence to interact appropriately with human coworkers in shared spaces. XPeng envisions a staged commercialization process that begins with structured commercial applications rather than immediate universal deployment. The company plans to introduce its humanoid robot model, IRON, as a work partner within its own retail ecosystem. Training for store assistant duties is scheduled to commence in Q1 2027, allowing the technology to accumulate practical experience in a controlled setting before broader market release.

2027 Mass Production Milestones

The year 2027 is positioned as a pivotal milestone for the humanoid robotics sector, marking the anticipated start of mass production for advanced general-purpose machines. This transition requires overcoming significant hurdles related to manufacturing efficiency, mechanical reliability, operational safety, and overall cost competitiveness. XPeng aims to leverage its existing expertise in intelligent mobility, autonomous driving systems, and robotics to accelerate this commercialization timeline. By applying its knowledge from the electric vehicle sector, the company seeks to reduce production costs while enhancing the durability of physical AI systems. This gradual rollout strategy ensures that robots can build the reliability necessary for widespread adoption across various industries. The company remains committed to turning theoretical technological breakthroughs into tangible, real-world applications that augment human productivity and safety.