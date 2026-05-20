Xiaomi YU7 GT Breaks Nürburgring Production SUV Lap Record

Despite its larger proportions, the YU7 GT has a sleek and aerodynamic body featuring a ducktail spoiler, rear diffuser, and multiple functional air ducts and vents. It also boasts oversized brake calipers and wide tires for stopping power. The SUV was piloted by Xiaomi chief test driver Ren Zhoucan during the record-breaking lap at the Nürburgring.

The Xiaomi YU7 GT has just broken the Nürburgring Nordschleife production SUV lap record. It accomplished this feat with a lap time of 7min34.931sec, surpassing the previous record of 7min36.698sec set by the Audi RS Q8 Performance.

The YU7 GT is a new performance variant of the YU7 electric SUV, and it is set to launch on May 21 in China. It boasts a dual-motor AWD setup delivering a combined output of 990hp and a top speed of 300kph. Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun referred to the SUV as a ‘pure-blood GT.





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Xiaomi YU7 GT Nürburgring Production SUV Lap Record Audi RS Q8 Performance Lei Jun Performance Variant Launch Date China Drag Performance Stopping Power Air Ducts

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