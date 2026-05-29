Xiaomi Launches 17T Series in Philippines with Leica Cameras and Dual Size Options

Xiaomi introduced the 17T and 17T Pro in the Philippines on May 29, featuring Leica 5x telephoto cameras, dual-size displays, large batteries, and MediaTek chipsets.

Xiaomi Corp. officially launched its latest T Series smartphones in the Philippines on May 29, introducing the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro to the local market.

These devices were first unveiled globally on May 28 and represent a significant evolution in the brand's accessible flagship lineup. For the first time in the T Series, Xiaomi offers two distinct sizes to cater to varying consumer preferences. The base Xiaomi 17T features a compact 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for those who prioritize one-handed usability.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17T Pro boasts a larger 6.83-inch screen with an even smoother 144Hz refresh rate, appealing to multimedia enthusiasts and gamers. Both displays achieve a peak brightness of 3,500 nits and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. They also integrate advanced eye-care technology, including TÜV Rheinland quadruple eye-care certification and the brand's first TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification, ensuring comfortable viewing over extended periods.

Central to the marketing of the new series is its imaging capabilities, developed in collaboration with Leica. Both models feature a triple rear camera system tuned by Leica, comprising a 50-megapixel (MP) main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 5x telephoto lens with optical image stabilization. The Xiaomi 17T Pro houses an ultra-large 1/1.31-inch sensor, while the Xiaomi 17T uses a 1/1.55-inch sensor.

Both combine Leica UltraPure optical design with a 1G+6P hybrid Leica Summilux lens structure, known for rendering fine detail with exceptional clarity. The large aperture across the series delivers superior dynamic range and beautifully rendered depth of field. For the first time, the T Series brings the Leica 5x telephoto camera to both models, enabling 50MP images with OIS and exceptional range, from 30cm macro photography to 10x optical-grade zoom and up to 120x AI Ultra Zoom.

The phones also introduce Leica Live Moment and Leica Live Portrait, bringing motion to still photos across all rear camera focal lengths. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17T Series features next-generation silicon-carbon battery technology. The Pro model boasts a 7,000mAh battery, the largest ever on a Xiaomi smartphone in international markets, supporting 100-watt wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge. The base model has a slightly smaller but still impressive battery capacity.

The Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset built on a 3nm process, while the Xiaomi 17T uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra on a 4nm architecture. Both run on Xiaomi HyperOS and promise major upgrades in CPU, GPU, and AI performance for smooth multitasking and next-generation gaming. The Xiaomi 3D IceLoop System provides advanced thermal management to maintain peak performance.

Additional shared features include a 32MP front camera, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certifications, and a variety of connectivity options. Pricing and availability: The Xiaomi 17T Pro comes in Deep Blue, Deep Violet, and Black. The 12GB+512GB model is priced at PHP 47,999, while the 12GB+256GB variant (exclusive to Shopee) is PHP 45,999.

The Xiaomi 17T is available in Violet, Opal White, Blue, and Black, with the 12GB+512GB model at PHP 37,999 and the 12GB+256GB model at PHP 33,999. Xiaomi is offering pre-order promotions from May 29 to June 18, including freebies, discounts, and platform rebates both online and offline. This launch reinforces Xiaomi's commitment to delivering high-end features at competitive prices. The collaboration with Leica continues to strengthen the brand's imaging credentials, while the dual-size strategy addresses diverse consumer needs.

With powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and advanced displays, the Xiaomi 17T Series is poised to compete strongly in the mid-to-high-end smartphone segment. The company aims to capture a larger share of the Philippine market by offering a compelling combination of style, performance, and value





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