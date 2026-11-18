Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned Western trade protectionism and sanctions at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, setting the stage for a high-stakes trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday criticized Western protectionism and sanctions as they prepared for a historic trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.

The three leaders are due to meet on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, with discussions expected to cover Russia's war in Ukraine, the US war in Iran, trade, artificial intelligence, and nuclear weapons. The meeting has drawn comparisons to the 1945 Yalta Conference that formalized post-World War Two spheres of influence, unnerving smaller economies in Europe and Asia that fear the great powers will disregard their interests.

Also read Ukraine cripples Crimean road bridge in blow to Putin before meeting with Xi and Trump

Xi Urges Free Trade At APEC Summit

Before the trilateral, Putin met with Xi on Wednesday in Shenzhen. It was their fifth meeting this year, including one by video link. In his opening address at APEC, Xi urged support for free and open trade, positioning China as a stable global partner in contrast to the United States, which has raised tariffs and adopted a more muscular foreign policy under Trump.

Xi announced that China will lower tariffs, expand market access, and explore regulations and management standards for deep-seated reform. He called for greater international cooperation on AI and free trade. Xi also said China will continue to invest in its industrial complex and develop new technologies that benefit other countries. He pledged to stand against protectionism and unilateralism.

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His message is likely to resonate with many Global South countries and reinforces Beijing's effort to contrast its technology strategy with that of Washington, said George Chen, partner and chair of digital practice at The Asia Group. In a bilateral meeting later, Xi and Putin praised each other for a partnership they said was working steadily and positively on the international stage and pledged more measures to advance a multipolar world.

Putin Claims Sanctions Backfire On West

After meeting Putin, Xi urged closer ties with Moscow, saying the nations should leverage mechanisms for exchanges between their governments, legislative bodies, militaries, and political parties. Putin, speaking after Ukraine destroyed the Kerch road bridge linking Crimea to Russia, described Western powers as former hegemons. He said Europe was in a humiliating decline and that anti-Russian sanctions imposed after his 2022 invasion of Ukraine had backfired, making his country stronger.

Experience has shown that the traditional tools of economic dominance and de facto coercion have largely run their course, having lost much of their intimidating power, Putin said. While sanctions, tariffs, and export restrictions may still exert a certain deterrent effect, they are incapable of halting growth, let alone crushing the economies of competitors. He also said the failed attempts to isolate Russia have faced unprecedented sanctions pressure.

Putin described the world as turbulent but said disagreements can be addressed by sitting at the table, and he expected big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, also in Shenzhen, said sanctions on Russia are going to continue to increase as long as the Ukraine war goes on.

Trilateral Meeting Focuses On Nuclear Talks

The Kremlin this week dismissed comparisons with the Yalta Conference as games of political scientists but said the meeting will have a major impact on global affairs. Beijing said the trilateral will promote world peace. Washington had signaled that Ukraine was not expected to be addressed before Trump said it would. Also up for discussion are the Iran war and nuclear disarmament, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February.

Beijing has long maintained that the US and Russia should reduce their nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile. Trump landed in China on Wednesday after flying out of the Philippines, where he met fellow leaders of the Quad, Australia, Japan, and India, for the first time in his second term. The grouping aims to counterbalance China's regional influence.

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Trump said he was eyeing one-on-one talks with Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying Kim would like to meet in China. He floated the possibility of meeting Kim but that has not been confirmed. In Manila, Trump vowed to deepen defense cooperation with the Philippines amid its growing friction with Beijing over disputed features in the South China Sea.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Manila that if we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we are ever going to solve it is if we engage with them. Trump was in the Philippines for a summit of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. His visit saw protests by around 2,000 people carrying banners reading Trump out now and Reject Pax Silica, a reference to a US supply chain initiative.

Trump Tariffs Loom Over Southeast Asia

While ASEAN leaders grappled with regional issues, the specter of Trump's ongoing tariff blitz loomed large. Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday slammed what he called a countercurrent of unilateralism and protectionism while touting Beijing's expanding trade with the bloc. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Carney sang a similar tune on trade, with both explicitly citing a need to wean themselves off dependence on the US market.

On Tuesday, a combative Trump showed no let-up in his trade war with Beijing, saying the United States would catch China in rare-earths production within 10 months. Hours before Trump touched down in Manila, Washington announced new rules on the transfer of advanced AI chips, a move that could rankle ASEAN members. Companies shipping high-end chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia will now require a special license, as the countries were said to represent a higher-than-normal risk of diversion.

Washington also announced further restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia, which could complicate a fragile trade truce with Beijing. China has pledged to retaliate. Western trade partners have criticized China for running annual trade surpluses in excess of 1 trillion dollars through policies that support its manufacturing sector at the expense of consumers. Beijing says its growth model is appropriate for an economy still catching up with the world's richest.

Washington, Brussels, and others are concerned about China's supply chain dominance providing geopolitical leverage and say its policies threaten their industries and jobs. Most analysts expect Washington and Beijing to keep ties relatively stable as Trump and Xi are set to follow their Thursday meeting in Shenzhen with their fourth of the year at the Group of 20 gathering in Miami in December.

Trump's trip to Asia is his first since his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections, while allegations involving Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy add to the tension.