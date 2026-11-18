Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin held talks in Shenzhen ahead of a three-way summit with Donald Trump, with trade, Ukraine, Iran and nuclear arms on the agenda.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin began talks in Shenzhen on Wednesday, a day ahead of a three-way summit with US President Donald Trump in the southern Chinese city.

The trilateral meeting on Thursday has triggered fears that the three powerful men could decide the fate of Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe, and seek to carve up the world into 21st-century spheres of influence. Beijing has said only that the leaders would hold in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting.

Also read Trump Meets Quad Leaders in Manila, Announces AI Accelerator Ahead of Xi and Putin Talks

Washington had signaled that Ukraine, something Xi sees as not China's problem, was not expected to be addressed before Trump said that it would. Also up for discussion are the Iran war and nuclear disarmament, according to Washington, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February. Beijing has long maintained that the US and Russia should reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile.

Trump said he was eyeing one-on-one talks with Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at his next stop in Shenzhen. Trump said Kim would like to meet in China. Rubio said that if we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we are ever going to solve it is if we engage with them. The possibility of a Trump-Kim meeting has not been confirmed.

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Xi and Putin were expected to discuss energy and finance and then, in a smaller format, foreign policy including Ukraine and North Korea, Russian officials said. The trilateral has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalized spheres of influence and set the stage for the post-World War Two order.

It has unnerved leaders of smaller economies, particularly in Europe and Asia, who fear the world's greatest military powers will disregard their interests. The Kremlin this week dismissed comparisons with Yalta as games of political scientists, but said the meeting will have a major impact on global affairs. Beijing said the trilateral is of groundbreaking significance and will promote world peace.

Xi Pushes Free Trade Amid US Chip Restrictions

In his opening address, Xi urged support for what he called free and open trade, trying to portray his country as a stable partner on the global stage. Xi's remarks came after Washington announced further restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia, which could further complicate a fragile trade truce with Beijing. China has pledged to retaliate.

Xi said: We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, support free and open trade and investment, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains. Western trade partners have criticized China for running annual trade surpluses in excess of 1 trillion dollars through policies that support its manufacturing sector at the expense of its consumers.

Beijing says its growth model is appropriate for an economy still catching up with the world's richest. Washington, Brussels and others are concerned about China's supply chain dominance providing geopolitical leverage and say its policies threaten their industries and jobs. Xi said China will continue to invest in its industrial complex and develop new technologies that would also benefit other countries.

He said the world's second-largest economy will lower tariffs and further open up its markets while standing up against protectionism and unilateralism. George Chen, partner and chair of digital practice at The Asia Group, said Xi's message is likely to resonate with many Global South countries and reinforces Beijing's effort to contrast its technology strategy with that of Washington.

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Putin and Xi Hold Fifth Meeting This Year

Chinese and Russian news agencies reported at around noon on Wednesday that Xi and Putin had met for talks, the fifth time the two leaders have met this year, including once by video link. Putin has been shunned by the West since launching Europe's worst conflict since World War II with his 2022 attack on Ukraine. Addressing the APEC gathering on Wednesday, Putin said he expected the trilateral summit with Xi and Trump to be highly useful.

He said that at a time when military-political risks are on the rise, what is desperately needed is unity rather than division and dialogue rather than ultimatums. Putin, who spoke after Ukraine destroyed the vital Kerch road bridge linking Crimea to Russia in a major blow to his four-year-old war, described Western powers as former hegemons. He said Europe was in a humiliating decline.

Putin Claims Sanctions Backfire and Strengthen Russia

Putin said anti-Russian sanctions imposed after his invasion of Ukraine had backfired, instead making his country stronger. He argued that sanctions, tariffs and export restrictions are not capable of fully stopping growth or destroying the economies of the competition. Putin said experience has shown that the traditional tools of economic dominance and de facto coercion have largely run their course, having lost much of their intimidating power.

Putin described the world as turbulent and marked by a fragmenting global economy and rising military-political risks, but said disagreements between countries can be addressed by sitting at the table. He said: I therefore expect big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States.

Trump Meets Quad Leaders Before Regional Summit

Trump was on Wednesday in the Philippines, where a day earlier he met fellow leaders of the Quad, Australia, Japan and India, for the first time in his second term. The grouping is broadly aimed at counterbalancing China's regional influence. Trump's trip to Asia is his first since his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections, while allegations involving Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy add to the tension.

Most analysts expect Washington and Beijing to keep ties relatively stable as Trump and Xi are set to follow their Thursday meeting in Shenzhen with their fourth of the year at the Group of 20 gathering in Miami in December. The three men are due to meet on the sidelines on Thursday and potentially discuss Russia's war with Ukraine and the US war in Iran, as well as other flashpoints such as trade, AI and nuclear weapons.

Trump to raise nuclear-arms cuts with Putin and Xi on Thursday, the White House says. Trump also floated the possibility that he might meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but that has not been confirmed.