Wyndham Clark Builds Four-Stroke Lead at US Open Amid Blustery Conditions at Shinnecock

Wyndham Clark, the 2023 US Open champion, surged to a four-stroke advantage after the second round at Shinnecock Hills, weathering challenges from major winners Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Collin Morikawa. Clark's key 33-foot birdie putt on the 18th highlighted a one-under 69 that put him at seven-under 133, while Fitzpatrick and Schauffele were tied at three-under and Morikawa one stroke further back.

SOUTHAMPTON, United States - Wyndham Clark fended off challenges from fellow major winner s Xander Schauffele , Matt Fitzpatrick , and Collin Morikawa to secure a four-stroke lead after the second round of the US Open at the blustery Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Friday.

Clark, the 2023 US Open champion, carded a one-under-par 69 in his second round to reach seven-under 133 for 36 holes. His finish was highlighted by a draining 33-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, a dramatic conclusion to his round.

"That hole it kind of feeds toward the hole so I just thought I'd get it started," Clark remarked about his final putt. "I had it on a good line and I almost really called it. I'm glad it went in. It was a great way to finish the round.

" The 32-year-old American holds a four-stroke advantage over England's Matt Fitzpatrick and his compatriot Xander Schauffele, with Collin Morikawa one stroke further back at three-under. Clark's path to the lead was not without difficulty. After completing his opening round of 64 (six-under) with six pars on Friday morning due to a fog delay that pushed the first round's completion to the second day, he began his second round steadily with eight consecutive pars.

However, he encountered setbacks, lipping out a 43-foot birdie attempt at the ninth and then missing a three-foot comebacker.

"Had an awesome day yesterday and then came out today, wasn't as good, but I really fought and hopefully this is the toughest day for me," Clark acknowledged. He regained momentum with a five-foot birdie putt at the 12th and followed with another birdie from just beyond 28 feet at the 13th to climb to seven-under.

He scrambled for pars from the right rough at the 14th and left rough at the 15th, but a misstep into two fairway bunkers led to a bogey at the par-five 16th. His round concluded on a high note with the clutch 33-footer on 18, solidifying his commanding position. Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open winner, posted a two-under-par 70 to move to three-under 137.

His round featured 10 pars, but he carded bogeys at the 11th (missing a five-foot par putt) and the 12th (after hitting the cart path on his second shot). He recovered with a birdie on the par-five 16th from just inside 10 feet and capped his round with a 13-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

"Two in the last three always nice, especially at a US Open," Fitzpatrick said. "Didn't really feel like I made too much up until those two holes really. Struggled a little bit off the tee on the back nine, but overall scrambled incredibly well to be where I am.

" Schauffele, also a two-time major winner, started on the back nine and made three birdies in his final four holes before the turn. He added birdies at the fourth and sixth, with his lone bogey in between, to post a 68 and join Fitzpatrick at three-under. Morikawa, another two-time major champion, was the round's co-low scorer with a 65 (four birdies in his first 10 holes).

He finished with a tap-in birdie at 15 and an eight-foot birdie putt at 16, but a bunker miss on the par-three 17th resulted in a bogey.

"I chipped it a lot better," Morikawa stated. "That's the difference of kicking yourself out of a tournament, keeping yourself in it. Got off to a good start, hit a couple of good iron shots, but made the up-and-downs.

" Other notable players saw their hopes diminish. Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson started his round strong, moving within one stroke of Clark with a birdie on 10, but his round unraveled with a double bogey on the par-three 11th and consecutive bogeys on 12 and 13. He signed for a 77, leaving him ten strokes back at three-over 143.

Defending US Open champion Gary Woodland (2019) began with a birdie to reach four-under, but four bogeys in a six-hole stretch produced a 73 and a total of 140. Justin Thomas, a two-time PGA Championship winner, was three-under on the back nine but gave back strokes with bogeys at the first and third. He closed with a three-foot birdie putt at the ninth for a 68 and 139 total.

World number two Rory McIlroy, a six-time major winner from Northern Ireland, was scheduled for a late start after his opening 69, as was top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who would complete a career Grand Slam with a victory this week and opened with a two-over 72





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Wyndham Clark US Open Shinnecock Hills Golf Xander Schauffele Matt Fitzpatrick Collin Morikawa Leaderboard Major Winner Second Round

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