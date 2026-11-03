WTO Urges Philippines and ASEAN to Diversify Trade Markets Away from US and China Reliance

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala advises ASEAN nations to diversify trade markets beyond US and China dependence to Africa and Latin America.

GENEVA, Switzerland - The World Trade Organization has called on the Philippines and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to expand their trade horizons beyond traditional partners. Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized that regional nations must reduce heavy reliance on the United States for exports and China for supplies.

Strategic Trade Diversification Goals

Okonjo-Iweala told reporters during a briefing at WTO headquarters that ASEAN countries are highly dependent on the US market. She urged member states to explore new trading opportunities in Africa, Central Asia, and Latin America to broaden their relationships.

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She noted the presence of large Asian diasporas in Latin American countries like Brazil and Peru. She questioned why these existing connections are not being leveraged for greater economic integration and trade expansion across these diverse global regions.

The Director-General highlighted Africa as a key area for future trade growth. Thailand has already included Africa in its long-term plans due to its growing labor force. This strategic move aims to secure new markets for goods and establish stronger supply chain links.

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Current Trade Imbalances and Data

Philippine trade figures illustrate the current dependency that needs addressing. The United States accounted for 26.6% of Philippine exports in September. Meanwhile, South Korea and China together represented 48.4% of imports during the same period.

Total trade in goods reached $24.903 billion in September. Imports exceeded exports by a significant margin, creating a trade deficit. This gap was larger than the deficit recorded in August of the previous year.

The areas suggested for diversification were not among the Philippines' leading trade partners in September. This absence highlights the substantial potential for economic expansion into these untapped or underutilized markets. Diversifying suppliers is crucial for long-term economic stability.

Regional Growth and AI Impact

The WTO has upgraded its outlook for Asian trade this year in its Global Trade Outlook and Statistics report. The organization now expects Asia's merchandise export volume to grow by 9.9%. This is a significant increase from the earlier forecast of 3.5% made in March.

This growth would mark the third straight year of acceleration. Previous years saw growth rates of 8.3% in 2024 and 9.6% in 2025. The primary driver behind this accelerated pace is record growth in artificial intelligence deals on goods trade.

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Coleman Nee, the WTO chief of forecasting, stated that investment in AI has not moderated. Instead, it has accelerated beyond initial expectations. Economies have also proven more resilient to rising energy prices than many analysts had predicted.

Future Economic Projections

For 2027, the WTO expects Asian merchandise trade volume growth to decelerate to 5.2%. However, this rate remains faster than the 3.2% forecast made earlier in the year. Above-average growth in one year typically leads to weaker performance the following year.

Uncertainty surrounds 2027 due to volatile energy prices and the durability of the AI investment boom. Nee emphasized that these are probabilistic estimates based on current data. Global events, such as conflicts in the Middle East, could alter these trajectories unexpectedly.

These remarks come a month before the Philippines hosts the 49th ASEAN Summit. The country is also developing infrastructure in New Clark City. A 1,600-hectare site within the larger 9,450-hectare development will serve as a hub for allied supply chains.

This facility aims to consolidate components sourced from across the region. It will assemble AI compute hardware, including server racks, for global markets. This initiative aligns with efforts to build resilient networks for critical technologies and minerals.