World Stocks at Record Highs as Investors Focus on AI and Geopolitics

Investors were optimistic about AI and its potential to drive growth, while geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices were also considered. The focus was on Beijing where Xi Jinping had told Donald Trump that trade talks were making progress. The UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer was also facing a leadership challenge following a drubbing in regional elections. The US dollar held on to its recent gains as investors wagered on a potential Federal Reserve hike due to higher inflation reports.

AI fervor kept world stocks at record highs on Thursday as investors looked past rising borrowing costs, a high-stakes summit between US President Donald Trump and China 's Xi Jinping, and a live political crisis in Britain.

The pan-European STOXX moved 0.5% higher, and with Wall Street futures pointing up too, MSCI's main world stocks index took its bounce from its Iran war lows to 15%. Analysts, however, caution that elevated oil prices and the impasse in negotiations to end the war in the Middle East could bring inflationary worries back into view. Brent crude futures were at $106.5 a barrel in London, while US West Texas Intermediate futures fetched $101.33 per barrel.

Both are up roughly 50% since the Iran war erupted in late February. Markets are trying to run two playbooks at once: AI and earnings say buy growth, but geopolitics and energy prices are quietly re-writing the inflation trajectory in the background. Much of the focus was on Beijing where Xi had told Trump that trade talks were making progress.

There had been a warning about Taiwan too, but traders were hoping for deals on tariffs and on AI to keep that red-hot rally running. Europe's other big story was the unfolding political crisis in Britain where Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected to face a leadership challenge following a drubbing in regional elections last week. The pound, which has fallen almost 1% this week as the uncertainty has mounted, was a fraction lower at $1.3505.

On the surface, it doesn't look like there is much. Dollar gets a lift from inflation data. The US dollar held on to its recent gains as investors wagered the Federal Reserve's next rate move would be a hike after a batch of hotter-than-anticipated inflation reports this week. Figures on Wednesday saw US producer prices post their biggest gain since early 2022.

Tuesday's consumer price data also showed annual inflation rising at its fastest pace in three years. Combined with a still strong economy and labor market, traders are starting to price in a potential Federal Reserve hike in the first half of 2027, although most economists continue to see a rate cut as the likely next move.

Overnight, China's blue-chip stocks eased about 0.8% after hitting their highest level since late 2021 at the start of the session, while the yuan rose to a three-year high against the dollar. Saxo's Chanana said markets were boosted by the fact that the Xi-Trump meeting hadn't produced any new spats. So far, that seems to be enough. Franklin Templeton's Browne said he was hopeful for some 'significant movement' on US-China trade policy.

It is going to be about technology and the development of tech—and all that will do is further fuel the AI bubble. That was playing out almost everywhere. Japan's Nikkei a new all-time peak in Tokyo as data showed AI-linked demand was helping lift earnings for Japanese firms.

In South Korea, another of Asia's AI darlings—SK Hynix—was on the verge of joining the elite group of firms with a $1 trillion market cap having seen its stock surge over 200% this year





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World Stocks Record Highs AI Geopolitics China US-China Trade Policy Inflation Brent Crude US West Texas Intermediate Dollar Yuan Nikkei SK Hynix Inflation Reports Federal Reserve Hike Prime Minister Keir Starmer Leadership Challenge Regional Elections

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