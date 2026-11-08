World No. 1 Elena Rybakina Withdraws from WTA Finals Due to Viral Illness; Marta Kostyuk Named Alternate

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the WTA Finals in Indian Wells due to a viral illness. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk will take her place in the tournament, which starts Sunday.

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California, due to a viral illness. The tournament is set to begin Sunday.

Kostyuk Replaces Withdrawn Rybakina

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk will take Rybakina's place in Group One as an alternate. Kostyuk is ranked 10th in the world and reached the semifinals of the French Open and Wimbledon this summer, her best-ever Grand Slam results, after winning tournaments in Rouen, France, and Madrid. A WTA spokesman confirmed that the official reason for Rybakina's withdrawal is a viral illness. Rybakina said in a statement that she was not physically ready to compete in the traditional season-ender.

Also read WTA roundup: Alexandra Shubladze stuns top seed Sorana Cirstea in Hong Kong Tennis Open

She said she would focus on resting and recovering for her 2027 campaign. The 2025 champion went undefeated at last year's WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the last qualifier, defeating Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in the championship match. In a statement released by the WTA, Rybakina said: I am really sad to inform all my fans and supporters that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year.

Advertisement

I've had an incredible season but my body is just not physically ready to compete. I'm going to spend some time resting and recovering at home and getting myself ready for the 2027 season. Rybakina added: The WTA Finals is a very special tournament and I wish everyone the best of luck this week. Can't wait to be back in Indian Wells in March!

Rybakina Secures Three Grand Slam Titles

Rybakina rose to the top of the world rankings for the first time in September with a victory at the US Open in New York, where she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final. The achievement capped a year in which Rybakina also won the Australian Open in January. She now has three Grand Slam titles, her first coming at Wimbledon in 2022. In 2026, she also prevailed in tournaments at Stuttgart, Germany, and Ningbo, China.

Last month, Rybakina withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo with a neck injury, a day after she secured the year-end world number one ranking with a win in her opening match. Rybakina had an incredible season but her body is not physically ready to compete. She will spend time resting and recovering at home and getting ready for the 2027 season.

The WTA Finals is a very special tournament and she wishes everyone the best of luck this week. She cannot wait to be back in Indian Wells in March. This year's WTA Finals were originally scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia. In July they were moved to Indian Wells, California.

Advertisement

WTA Finals Venue Shifted to Indian Wells

The decision was taken following US military strikes on Iran in February and the subsequent war in the region. Several more sports events in Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks following attacks on the country. Rybakina went undefeated at the 2025 edition in Riyadh as the last qualifier. She defeated Sabalenka in the championship match.

Kostyuk will now look to make the most of her opportunity in Group One. She has never won a WTA Finals title. The tournament starts Sunday in Indian Wells. Rybakina defeated Sabalenka in the final of the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Sabalenka Motivated After US Open Loss

Sabalenka is motivated by her US Open defeat. Rybakina chased a fourth title of 2026 at the Ningbo Open. Rybakina said she is sad to inform all her fans and supporters that she has to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year. She said she has had an incredible season but her body is just not physically ready to compete.

She will spend some time resting and recovering at home and getting herself ready for the 2027 season. She believes the WTA Finals is a very special tournament and she wishes everyone the best of luck this week. She cannot wait to be back in Indian Wells in March.