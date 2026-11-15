49th ASEAN Summit Opens in Pasay as Leaders Arrive, Trump to Attend Late

Delegates of the 49th ASEAN Summit began arriving at the PICC in Pasay City on Sunday, with leaders from member states and partners joining a four-day meeting from November 15 to 18.

Delegates of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit began arriving at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Sunday. The delegations started arriving at 8:20 a.m. and were received by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos at the PICC.

The opening ceremony marks the beginning of the four-day summit. The summit will run from November 15 to 18. After participating in photo opportunities, the delegates rode e-trikes designed to look like traditional jeepneys to go to the PICC Plenary Hall for the opening ceremony. Among the delegates were Director-General U Han Win Aung, Myanmar representative, and Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia.

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Also present were Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Madame Alouny Kommasith of Lao People's Democratic Republic. Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Dato Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail of Malaysia attended, along with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore. Other leaders included Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao of Timor-Leste and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung of Vietnam. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Mrs. Thananon Charnvirakul of Thailand were also present.

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United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva joined the gathering. Prime Minister Mark Joseph Carney of Canada attended, as did Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah of Brunei. President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Mrs. Janja Lula da Silva of Brazil were also among the delegates.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived at the airport on Saturday morning and later met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He signed a joint statement committing to a free trade agreement by 2027. Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Dr. Hang Chuon Naron also arrived in Manila on Saturday.

Hang Chuon is representing Prime Minister Hun Manet, who was staying in Phnom Penh to chair the 20th Francophonie Summit from Nov. 14 to 16, 2026, which coincides with the Asean Summit schedule. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived on Saturday morning. Australia is among the regional global partners of Asean and is expected to sign a defense cooperation agreement with the Philippines. Another leader who arrived on Saturday was Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao.

Trump Late Arrival Confirmed

Timor-Leste is the latest member state to join Asean, becoming a member last year. More leaders were expected to arrive for the summit on its opening day on Sunday. US President Donald Trump will arrive in Manila just hours before the closing ceremony of the Asean Summit on Nov. 17. He will extend his stay and leave on Nov. 19.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said during a press briefing that while it was confirmed that the American leader will extend his stay, Malacanang does not have the details as to why he is doing so. The Asean Summit will proceed as scheduled, even though US President Donald Trump will arrive late, said Castro in Filipino.

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Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez told The Manila Times via a Viber message that Trump will still attend the Asean-US special summit on Nov. 17. From Manila, he will head to China for a trilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, scheduled for Nov. 18 and 19. Former vice president and Naga City mayor Leni Robredo welcomed the delegations attending the 49th Asean Summit.

Robredo Extends Welcome to Delegates

In a video posted on Friday by the Naga City-based radio station Radyo Pilipinas Naga, Robredo extended the city's welcome to the leaders. Mabuhay! From the heart of Naga City, I extend our warmest welcome to all the Asean leaders and delegates attending the summit here in the Philippines, she said. As local leaders, we witness every day how regional cooperation translates into real hope and opportunities for ordinary families.

May your discussions be guided by empathy, transparency, and a shared commitment to building resilient communities where no one is left behind, Robredo added. The former vice president hoped for a fruitful summit for all participating leaders. While serving as vice president, Robredo was not invited to the main events of the 50th edition of the Asean Summit held in the country in 2017.

However, she attended the opening and closing ceremonies of the regional meet and was the keynote speaker of the Asean Business and Investment Summit at the time. As the Philippines wraps up its chairmanship of the 49th ASEAN Summit, several key measures are expected to be finalized to address challenges facing member states. The Department of Foreign Affairs has said these measures aim to address issues including the impacts of the ongoing regional and global developments.