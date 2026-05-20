World Gymnastics Reverses Suspension Policy, Allowing Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete Under National Flags

The sport's governing body announced on Monday that athletes from both countries could return to international competitions under their national flags with immediate effect, reversing a suspension policy in place since March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sport's governing body announced on Monday that athletes from both countries could return to international competitions under their national flags with immediate effect, reversing a suspension policy in place since March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision applies to all disciplines governed by the body, including artistic, rhythmic, acrobatic, and aerobic gymnastics, as well as trampolining. Athletes from Russia and Belarus had been barred from international events until late 2024, when they were permitted to compete as neutral participants. The full reversal allows them to wear national colours and hear their anthems, matching recent moves by United World Wrestling and World Aquatics.

Russia has historically been a powerhouse in the sport, winning 10 medals overall at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics under the Russian Olympic Committee banner





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World Gymnastics Russian Athletes Belarusian Athletes International Competitions Suspension Policy Neutral Participants Russian Olympic Committee Tokyo 2020 Olympics Powerhouse In The Sport Medals Overall Disciplines Governed By The Body Artistic Gymnastics Rhythmic Gymnastics Acrobatic Gymnastics Aerobic Gymnastics Trampolining

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