The International Court of Justice ruled for the first time in its 80-year history that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, ordering safe return and compensation for victims.

The International Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority, ordering that refugees be given safe passage home and awarded compensation.

The landmark verdict, delivered at the court's headquarters in The Hague, marks the first time in the ICJ's 80-year history that its judges have determined a state committed genocide. ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa read the verdict in the court's Great Hall of Justice. He declared that the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine State.

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ICJ Lays Out Evidence of Atrocities

For nearly three hours, Iwasawa laid out evidence of atrocities during Myanmar's 2017 crackdown, which forced hundreds of thousands to flee into neighboring Bangladesh. The court found that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians and committed widespread sexual violence against women and extreme violence against children. Rohingya villages were systematically destroyed and replaced with non-Rohingya inhabitants, judges said.

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The court ruled that the only reasonable inference was that Myanmar intended to destroy the population, a key test for genocide. Presiding judges scrutinized the systematic nature of the violence and concluded the military operations were not merely counter-insurgency measures but were intentionally targeted at the Rohingya community. The court also noted that security forces attacked fleeing Rohingya civilians as they attempted to cross into Bangladesh, turning their flight for survival into a target for military aggression.

The ICJ ordered Myanmar to allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary, and dignified return to their place of residence for those who fled the violence. Judges also told Myanmar it must investigate and punish anyone suspected of committing genocide, with compensation to be determined at a later date. While ICJ decisions are binding and cannot be appealed, the court has no way of enforcing its verdicts, and it remains to be seen whether Myanmar's rulers will adhere to the orders.

The Gambia Brings Genocide Case

The case was brought by The Gambia under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, which allows any state to bring a case against another it suspects of breaching the international agreement set up after World War II. The Gambia's justice minister, Dawda Jallow, said the country filed the case after reviewing credible reports of the most brutal and vicious violence imaginable inflicted upon a vulnerable group that had been dehumanised and persecuted for many years.

He added that the case is not about esoteric issues of international law but about real people, real stories and a real group of human beings. The Gambia has the full backing and support of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. Myanmar had always denied genocide, arguing that its actions targeted a military uprising from insurgents after a series of attacks left a dozen security personnel dead.

Its representative Ko Ko Hlaing told judges during hearings in January that Myanmar was not obliged to remain idle and allow terrorists to have free rein. The ruling addresses whether Myanmar violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and the final judgment on reparations and specific sanctions may follow. For the more than one million Rohingya now living in the world's largest refugee camp over the border in Bangladesh, the ruling offered a glimmer of hope for accountability.

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Rohingya Survivors Seek Justice

A 23-year-old Rohingya rape survivor said before the verdict that she wants justice and there should be stringent punishment for those who raped women. She asked that the ICJ say something separately about this, requesting anonymity. Survivor Mohammed Osman, 20, said he hoped the ruling would allow him to go back home and perform last rites for his parents and younger brother killed by the Myanmar military.

He described how soldiers shot his father dead, forced his mother into a house with other women, raped them and burnt down their homestead. The ruling is likely to be seen as justice for Rohingya victims of Myanmar's brutal 2017 crackdown. Legal experts closely watched the verdict for clues into how the court will rule in another high-profile case before it, whether Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

Ruling Complicates Myanmar Diplomacy

The decision also may complicate the diplomatic campaign for legitimacy by Myanmar's military ruler, who commanded the military during the Rohingya crackdown before ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup and was installed as civilian president this year following deeply restricted elections. Establishing genocide in international courts has historically been exceptionally rare. Prosecutors typically struggle to meet the high burden of proof required to demonstrate specific intent to destroy a protected group.

This ruling provides a significant legal precedent for future cases involving mass atrocities and ethnic cleansing. It reinforces the role of international law in addressing crimes against humanity, even where domestic judicial systems fail to protect minority populations.