Woman rescued by twin sister after alleged kidnapping and abuse by ex-boyfriend in Siargao

Louise rescued her twin sister Denise after allegedly being held against her will and physically abused by her former boyfriend Abdul in Siargao. Police arrested Abdul, who now faces charges of serious illegal detention, forcible abduction with rape, and violation of the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

A woman was rescued by her twin sister after allegedly being held against her will and physically abused by her former boyfriend in Siargao. On Sunday's episode of Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, Louise shared that she became worried after failing to contact her twin sister, Denise, for three days while she was in Siargao.

The twins grew up together under the care of their grandmother in Cagayan de Oro and had always relied on each other. They also worked as call center agents. Louise said she knew something was wrong when Denise suddenly stopped doing things that were part of their usual communication. Hindi siya nag-se-send ng reels.

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Sister Louise Suspects Turkish Ex

That gave me question sa sarili ko. I'm not feeling well at that time. Nag-investigation na kami, Louise said. Louise suspected that Denise's former boyfriend, a Turkish man identified as Abdul, might be involved in her disappearance.

Before the incident, Louise said Denise had told her that the man was physically abusive. I'm giving her advices. As a sister, as a family, yun lang naman yung magagawa natin. At the end of the day, it's her decision, Louise said.

While searching for Denise, Louise received a message from her twin. However, she became more suspicious when Denise refused to appear on a video call and suddenly started communicating in English, which was unusual for the siblings. Denise later sent a message using words and expressions that only the two of them understood. Sabi niya, Aan siya-shh.

Tapos, i-nunsend niya, Louise recalled. Denise replied, Oo. Denise later explained that she deliberately used English because she knew her sister would notice the unusual change in their communication. She also used their secret code, which she described as their own version of gay language.

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Secret Code Reveals Denise Location

She was able to secretly share her cell phone's location, allowing Louise and the authorities to trace her to a villa in Siargao. When Louise and the police arrived at the villa, they encountered Abdul, who initially refused to let them enter. Louise said she recognized the man immediately. She also noticed that he was holding ice before throwing it away as a police officer responded.

After the authorities entered the room, they found Denise with bruises on her arms and eyes and wounds on her face. Nanginig ako. Hindi naiyak. Like, emotional.

Kasi, no one, walang sister na makita yung sister mo na ginanyan. Especially, I know that kind of feeling, Louise said. Police arrested Abdul, who is now facing charges of serious illegal detention, forcible abduction with rape, and violation of Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

KMJS tried to get his side while he was under police custody in Siargao, but he declined to speak unless Denise agreed to talk to him. Denise, however, said she was not ready to communicate with her former boyfriend. It's impossible na makipag-usap ako for now. Siguro pag-ready na ako, pero I don't think there's a reason for me and him to talk about, she said.

How Denise Met Abdul In Bali

Denise said she met Abdul during a vacation in Bali, Indonesia, last year. The 34-year-old man had reportedly been staying there for a year and was earning money through cryptocurrency trading. She initially found him presentable and gentlemanly.

However, she recalled that he became violent during a party even before they officially entered a relationship. Denise said Abdul became angry after seeing her casually talking to another man. She alleged that he dragged her into his vehicle, punched her, and took her to his villa. Pinasok niya ako sa sasakyan.

Tapos, sinuntok niya ako, Denise said. She also recalled being dragged into the villa and subjected to further abuse. The following day, Abdul reportedly apologized and promised that the incident would not happen again. Denise said his treatment suddenly changed, making her believe that things would improve.

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However, she alleged that the violence continued after they became a couple. During another incident, she said he punched her, took her phone, and choked her when she tried to escape. Denise eventually returned to the Philippines to get away from him, but they continued communicating. Abdul also visited her in Cagayan de Oro City.

Relationship Ended Amid Crypto Obsession

She said his growing involvement in cryptocurrency trading affected their relationship, as he would often focus on his phone instead of interacting with her family and friends. Denise eventually ended the relationship through text and blocked him. She then went on a vacation in Thailand with a friend. Despite their separation, Denise alleged that Abdul continued monitoring her whereabouts through her friend's Facebook account.

Creepy siya. Sinusundan niya talaga kami kung saan kami. Imagine palipat-lipat na kami ng place ng Thailand, she said. Denise later returned to the Philippines and stayed in Siargao, believing that the island was a familiar and safer place for her.

However, she said Abdul eventually found her there. During one encounter, he allegedly took her phone and forced her to talk to him. Police later detained him following the incident, but he was eventually released. Denise said she was sleeping inside a villa in Siargao when she woke up and saw Abdul in front of her bed.

Paggising ko, nakita ko siya doon sa harap ng bed. He slowly came to me. Sabi niya huwag daw ako maingay, she recalled. She alleged that he was holding a knife and wearing black gloves.

When she tried to take the knife away, he punched her several times and hit her with a rock. Denise said Abdul covered her mouth with duct tape and tied her hands and feet, preventing her from leaving or asking for help. She also alleged that he forced her to reveal her cell phone password and spent the first two days checking her phone.

When Abdul saw Louise's social media posts looking for her, he instructed Denise to respond to her sister's messages. She also managed to share her location without Ferhat noticing. Nakakuha ako ng pagkakataon na mag-send naman sa kapatid ko with the code words which is na-understand ng kapatid ko, Denise said. She did not expect that her sister and the authorities would find her on the same day.

I didn't expect na the same day silang dumating ng Siargao, same day din nila ko nahanap, dahil sa location din, she said. Denise recalled feeling hopeless while being held inside the villa. She said she did not expect that her sister and the authorities would find her on the same day.