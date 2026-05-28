Woman Found Dead After Three-Day Search; Suspect Confesses Over Fare Dispute

A woman who had been missing for three days was found dead in Alcoy, Cebu. The suspect, a tricycle driver, confessed to killing her over a 150-peso fare dispute.

In a tragic turn of events, the body of Jeani Pryll Belardo, a 28-year-old woman who had been missing for three days, was discovered in a grassy area in Alcoy , Cebu .

The suspect, a tricycle driver identified as Anthony Baldogo, has been arrested and confessed to the crime, citing a dispute over a 150-peso fare as the motive. The case has shocked the local community and raised concerns about the safety of commuters in the area. According to Police Major Jose Nilo Abello, chief of the Alcoy Municipal Police Station, Belardo's foreign partner reported her missing on May 26 after she failed to return home.

The partner stated that he last saw her on Saturday at their residence. The police initiated a search, and on Wednesday, the victim's decomposing body was found due to a foul odor emanating from the area. Using GPS tracking, authorities located Belardo's tablet in the neighboring town of Dalaguete. It was discovered that the victim had sold the tablet to Baldogo.

Further investigation revealed that Belardo had boarded Baldogo's tricycle on the afternoon of May 23. After his arrest, Baldogo admitted to killing Belardo because she allegedly did not immediately pay the 150-peso fare. He claimed to have stabbed her and then dumped her body in a secluded area. Baldogo also led police to the weapon used in the crime.

The victim's family and friends are devastated by the senseless loss of life over such a trivial amount. This incident underscores the need for effective conflict resolution and the dangers of trivial disputes escalating into violence. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ensure justice for Belardo. Jeani Pryll Belardo was a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Alcoy.

She worked as a customer service representative and was known for her cheerful disposition. The news of her death has sent shockwaves through her family and the tight-knit community. Her mother, Lita Belardo, expressed her grief and called for justice.

'She was a loving daughter who never caused trouble. It is heartbreaking that her life was taken over such a small amount,' she said in an interview. Local officials have also condemned the killing and urged the public to remain calm as the legal process unfolds. The suspect, Anthony Baldogo, is now facing charges of murder.

He is currently detained at the Alcoy police station. Police Major Abello stated that the investigation is ongoing, and they are looking into whether Baldogo had any prior criminal record or if there were other factors involved. The tricycle used in the incident has been impounded for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, the victim's body has been turned over to her family for funeral arrangements. Community members have set up a donation drive to help cover the expenses. This incident highlights a broader issue of violence arising from minor disputes in public transport. Advocates have called for stricter regulations and better training for drivers to handle conflicts non-violently.

The Philippine National Police has also reminded the public to report any suspicious activities and to avoid confrontations that could escalate. As the investigation proceeds, many hope that this tragic event will serve as a wake-up call for society to foster peace and understanding. The case is expected to go to trial soon, with the prosecutor's office preparing the necessary documents





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Tricycle Driver Fare Dispute Alcoy Cebu

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ECCP Elects First Woman President Ahead of EU-ASEAN SummitThe European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines elects Diana Edralin as its first woman and Filipina president, setting the stage for the EU-ASEAN Business Summit and ongoing FTA negotiations.

Read more »

33-year-old woman defends relationship with 18-year-old college basketball playerA 33-year-old woman, Apple, has sparked controversy after sharing a video statement defending her relationship with an 18-year-old college basketball player, David. The two have been dating since October 2025, despite the significant age gap.

Read more »

Five people found alive in Laos cave after week-long rescue operationA group of Thai volunteers has confirmed that five people who were trapped in a cave in Laos for about a week have been found alive, with the search for two others continuing.

Read more »

Body Found in Collapsed Building as Philippine Officials Vow Legal ActionA body was discovered in the rubble of a collapsed nine-storey building in the Philippines, as search operations continue. Officials have issued a subpoena and hold order, and the company owner may face criminal charges for labor violations.

Read more »