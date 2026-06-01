Woman Falls 30 Meters Down Cliff on Mount Apo, Rescued by Team of Rescuers

A woman who was climbing Mount Apo in Davao del Sur fell 30 meters down a cliff and was rescued by a team of rescuers. The woman alleged that a DENR personnel had instructed her to take a picture with her friend in front of a rock formation, but the rock gave way under her weight.

A woman who fell 30 meters down a cliff on Mount Apo in Davao del Sur has been rescued by a team of rescuers. According to the woman, she was visiting Sta.

Cruz, Davao del Sur, and climbed Mount Apo via the Digos Trail. She claimed that she was told by a DENR personnel to take a picture with her friend in front of a rock formation, but unfortunately, the rock she was standing on gave way under her weight. The woman alleged that the DENR personnel had instructed her to sit on the rock with her friend, but she failed to notice that the rock was unstable.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has reminded hikers to prioritize their safety while climbing Mount Apo, especially those who are not familiar with the area. The CDRRMO has also emphasized the importance of following safety protocols and avoiding prohibited or hazardous areas.

Meanwhile, Mount Apo will remain closed to the public from June to August as part of its annual conservation and rehabilitation program





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Mount Apo Davao Del Sur DENR Rescue Cliff

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