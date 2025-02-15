Woman Arrested for Valentine's Day Shoplifting Spree in Cebu City

A woman named Rosa was caught shoplifting at a store in Cebu City on Valentine's Day. She was apprehended for taking various items from the store's trash bin and exiting without paying. Police investigations revealed that this was her second attempt at shoplifting from the same store.

A woman was arrested on Valentine's Day , February 14, after being caught shoplifting at a store in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City . The suspect, identified as Rosa, 29, from Sitio Lower, Barangay Subangdako, Mandaue City, is currently detained at the Carbon Police Station 5, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO). Rosa was apprehended by store guards for suspiciously behaving while carrying a trash bin.

Isias Gerodias, the head guard of the store, informed the police that Rosa had taken items from the plastic trash bin and exited the store without going through the cashier to pay. Upon questioning, it was discovered that she had concealed other stolen items within the trash bin. Boxes containing various items such as ballpens, pencils, hair dyes, cosmetics, and others were found, estimated to be worth around P4,000. Investigations by the police revealed that this was Rosa's second attempt at shoplifting from the same store. It is believed that she returned for a second round of theft, assuming she wouldn't be caught. Rosa was forced to return the items she had previously sold to those she had stolen from, which amounted to P3,000. This led authorities to raid the Sawang Calero residence owned by a couple who had purchased Rosa's stolen goods, resulting in the recovery of the stolen items worth P3,000





