Prosecution witnesses reveal how Senator Jinggoy Estrada allegedly received P213 million in commitment fees from Bulacan flood control and street light projects.

Prosecution witnesses presented detailed testimony regarding a P573 million plunder charge against Senator Jinggoy Estrada, alleging that he received P213 million in commitment fees from infrastructure projects in Bulacan. The hearing took place on Friday before the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division, where the court is currently reviewing a bail petition filed by the former senator.

Funding Sources For Alleged Kickbacks

Carlo Rivera, a former engineer at the Department of Public Works and Highways Bulacan First District Engineering Office, testified that the illicit funds originated from two specific procurements. These included P355 million worth of pumping stations and P500 million worth of solar street lights intended for flood control and municipal lighting in the region.

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Testimony Regarding Project Tagging

Rivera stated that he was instructed to prepare a list of projects for the senator. He recalled hearing instructions to tag a P300 million pumping station project specifically for Estrada, using the initials SJE as a reference. This testimony aligns with previous statements made by Henry Alcantara, who claims the senator received a 25 percent commitment fee per project.

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Role Of Driver And State Witness

Another witness, Edrick San Diego, clarified his role as a driver who was officially paid as a lot technician. San Diego testified that his duties were limited to delivering boxes to DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo and state witness Henry Alcantara. He explicitly stated that he did not deliver items directly to Estrada, nor was he aware of the senator's direct involvement in receiving the materials.

Prosecution Strategy And Final Witnesses

The prosecution informed the Sandiganbayan that San Diego's testimony would mark the end of their witness lineup for this stage of the proceedings. The case centers on the alleged participation of Estrada in a flood control kickback scheme, with the total value of the plunder charge standing at P573 million.