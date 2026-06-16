Wisconsin Beagle Breeding Facility Closes, Dogs Transferred to Florida Rescue Group

A Wisconsin beagle breeding and research facility that has been the subject of recent violent protests is closing, and its remaining dogs are being taken in by a Florida rescue group. The facility has been the subject of opposition from animal welfare activists for years, with protests and arrests occurring in April and March.

A Wisconsin beagle breeding and research facility that has been the site of recent violent protests is closing, and its remaining dogs are being taken in by a Florida rescue group.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue announced Monday that it has reached an agreement for the permanent closure of Ridglan Farms and the transfer of its 475 remaining beagles starting this week. The facility has been the subject of opposition from animal welfare activists for years, with protests and arrests occurring in April and March.

Some of the beagles will go to rescue groups, while others will be sent to Big Dog Ranch Rescue's Florida and Alabama campuses for spaying, neutering, and preparation for adoption. The group also plans to work closely with the Trump administration to stop funding studies that subject dogs to invasive and painful experimentation.

Ridglan Farms has committed to permanently closing its dog breeding, sales, research, and testing operations, and the company hopes that the harassment campaign targeting its owners, staff, and neighbors will come to an end





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Wisconsin Beagle Breeding Facility Research Facility Violent Protests Animal Welfare Activists Big Dog Ranch Rescue Ridglan Farms Florida Rescue Group Dog Breeding Dog Testing Animal Experimentation Trump Administration Animal Welfare Animal Rights Animal Rights Activists Animal Mistreatment Charges State Breeding License Veterinary Standards Beagle Dog Testing Animal Testing Animal Welfare Animal Rights Animal Rights Activists Animal Mistreatment Charges State Breeding License Veterinary Standards Beagle Dog Testing Animal Testing Animal Welfare Animal Rights Animal Rights Activists Animal Mistreatment Charges State Breeding License Veterinary Standards

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