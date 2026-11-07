Wing.ph Launches P250,000 BerMonths Grand Race for Top 50 PopOK Gaming Players

Wing.ph is running a P250,000 leaderboard promotion featuring selected PopOK Gaming slots, with the top 50 players earning cash prizes credited after the race ends on December 31, 2026.

Wing.ph has launched the P250,000 BerMonths Grand Race, a leaderboard-based promotion that runs through the final months of 2026 and features selected games from PopOK Gaming.

The campaign gives eligible players the chance to accumulate points through qualifying slot wagers and compete for a share of the tournament prize pool. Participants can track their standing and aim to secure a position among the top 50 players. The BerMonths Grand Race is a year-end competition built around slot play. The promotion focuses on selected PopOK Gaming titles available on Wing, including Fortune Panda, Mega Joker, Pirate Fortune, and Cavalo de Fogo Fortune.

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Point Earning Rules for Slot Players

These games provide the featured selection for players taking part in the year-end competition. The race uses a straightforward point-earning structure. Every P1 wagered on an eligible PopOK Gaming slot earns one leaderboard point, allowing qualifying wagers to contribute directly to a player ranking. Voided and refunded bets are excluded from the calculation and do not earn points.

This distinction ensures that only qualifying wagers affect the leaderboard. As the competition progresses, players can monitor their accumulated points and relative positions. The leaderboard determines the final ranking, with the top 50 players eligible to receive cash prizes when the event concludes. The ranking system places emphasis on qualifying wagering activity rather than individual game outcomes, so players compete through the accumulation of eligible points across the featured slots.

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The P250,000 prize pool will be distributed among the top 50 leaderboard finishers. Cash prizes will be credited directly to the winners Wing balances after the competition closes. The race is scheduled to end on December 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Philippine time. That deadline marks the conclusion of the qualifying period and the final opportunity for eligible wagers to count toward leaderboard standings.

Prize Pool Distribution Details

The year-end schedule gives the promotion a defined closing date as players approach the holiday season. Once the race ends, the final leaderboard positions will determine which participants qualify for the cash rewards. Through the BerMonths Grand Race, Wing.ph combines selected PopOK Gaming titles, a transparent point-earning structure, and a defined leaderboard competition in one seasonal promotion. The campaign is designed to bring an additional competitive dimension to eligible slot play.

It also gives players a clear understanding of how points are accumulated, which bets are excluded, and when prizes will be credited. Players interested in participating can explore the featured PopOK Gaming slots on Wing.ph and review the applicable promotion terms before joining. As the year draws to a close, the BerMonths Grand Race offers a structured opportunity for eligible players to compete for cash rewards.

The final standings and prize distribution will be determined by the tournament closing date and leaderboard results.