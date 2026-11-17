Willie Nelson discusses his latest book, surviving COVID-19, and his enduring partnership with Mickey Raphael in a candid interview about late-life creativity.

Willie Nelson remains a commanding presence in American culture at 93 years old. The 12-time Grammy winner is releasing a new memoir titled " The Last Leaf: Reflections on Late-Life Creativity - and My Longest Love Affair." This publication chronicles the last 12 years of a career that shows no signs of slowing down. Nelson shared his insights during a phone interview from Maui, expressing his deep nostalgia for the road and his audiences.

Nelson Details Prolific Output and Songwriting Process

The new book highlights a staggering period of productivity for the iconic singer-songwriter. Over the past 12 years, Nelson has recorded 17 studio albums, written 36 original songs, and published five additional books. He has also performed live over 400 times during this timeframe. Nelson describes his life as divided into two distinct parts: the first involves living experiences, while the second involves writing and singing about those experiences.

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His songwriting process often begins while traveling on the highway. He typically rides down the road until he reaches Trigger, his beloved Martin N-20 nylon-string classical guitar. He has owned this specific instrument since the late 1960s. Trigger serves as his constant musical companion and a central figure in his creative identity.

Mickey Raphael and The Family Band Legacy

Nelson highlights his enduring professional relationship with harmonica player Mickey Raphael. Raphael has been with Nelson since he was 17 years old. He is the last surviving member of the classic lineup of The Family band. Nelson notes that Raphael knows his songs as well as he does himself. This deep history allows Raphael to fit perfectly into the group dynamic during live performances.

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The book title references a cover of Tom Waits' song "Last Leaf." Nelson feels this track accurately expresses his status as a survivor in the music industry. He notes that he has outlasted fellow outlaw country legends such as Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, and Merle Haggard.

COPD Diagnosis and Survival of COVID-19

Health has been a significant priority for Nelson in recent decades. He gave up drinking alcohol many years ago. He also stopped smoking marijuana in 2019 after being diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In his new memoir, he reveals a harrowing experience from 2022 when he contracted COVID-19. He states that the illness was severe enough that he wanted to die.

Annie Nelson, his wife of four decades, cared for him for 10 days. She slept in the next room on an ironing board while he recovered. She believes her vigilance literally saved his life. Willie Nelson mentions that he asked her to let him pass on two separate occasions during this period. He also discussed concepts of reincarnation with her while in that fragile state.

Political Endorsement and Tribute to Dolly Parton

Nelson continues to engage with political causes through events like Farm Aid. Earlier this year, he endorsed Democratic state Representative James Talarico in his 2026 U.S. Senate race in Texas. Talarico competed against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Talarico won the election, becoming the first Democratic senator elected in the state since the 1990s. Nelson remarked that Texas had chosen to go "blue big time" in that election.

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He also reflects on the death of Dolly Parton earlier this year. The two shared a decades-long friendship that dates back to the Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton shows. Nelson recalls seeing Parton recently and knowing she was not feeling well. He describes her as a sweetheart whom he deeply loved. After her passing, reports emerged that Nelson had recorded a cover of her hit song "I Will Always Love You." He indicated the version might be released soon to counter unauthorized AI-generated videos circulating online.