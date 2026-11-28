Sparkle stars Will Ashley and Heath Jornales make a surprise guest appearance as delivery boys at Pinoy Big Brother Collab Edition 3.0, sharing advice on open-mindedness and comfort zones with the housemates.

Will Ashley and Heath Jornales recently made a notable guest appearance on the Saturday episode of Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0. The duo, known for their work with the group Sparkle, entered the Bahay ni Kuya premises serving as delivery boys tasked with bringing the first batches of essential products required for the housemates' weekly assignments. Following this logistical duty, the pair was invited to observe and listen to the hype track created by the housemates, which they are scheduled to perform in an upcoming segment. After completing their tasks, both artists took time to offer words of wisdom to the contestants, drawing from their own personal experiences within the reality television environment.

Core Tasks and Performance Preparation

The primary function assigned to Will Ashley and Heath Jornales involved the physical delivery of supplies to the house. This role allowed them to interact with the contestants in a casual setting before transitioning into their performance preparation duties. The housemates had previously composed a hype track, which Will and Heath were asked to review and listen to carefully. This task served as a rehearsal or feedback session, preparing the guests for their eventual performance alongside the housemates. The segment highlighted the collaborative nature of the show, bridging the gap between established artists and the current contestants.

Also read The Glory Stars Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun Visit Manila for Brand Store Opening

Heath Jornales on Open-Mindedness and Conflict Resolution

Heath Jornales emphasized the importance of cherishing every moment inside the house and making a conscious effort to understand one another. He advised the housemates to remain open-minded, acknowledging that disagreements and misunderstandings are inevitable in such a confined living situation. Heath encouraged the contestants to let conflicts cool down before attempting to resolve them as soon as possible. His advice was rooted in the belief that making an effort to understand others can significantly improve the group dynamic and overall experience for everyone involved in the competition.

Will Ashley Advises Stepping Outside Comfort Zones

Will Ashley shared his personal journey of overcoming his introverted nature to connect with others inside the house. He admitted that he initially struggled with how to act and get along with his peers, describing the experience as difficult for someone with his personality. However, a pivotal conversation with Kuya, the host, changed his perspective. Will learned that he must give things a try, which ultimately helped him get to know himself better. He urged the housemates to find what makes them happy with one another to ensure their stay inside the house is meaningful.

Advertisement

The context of this guest appearance is particularly relevant following the eviction of Nicole Fortuna and Cianne Dominguez from the Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0 lineup. Their departure earlier in the season has reshaped the dynamics within the house, making the advice on conflict resolution and understanding even more pertinent for the remaining contestants. The show continues to navigate these interpersonal challenges while balancing the competitive aspects of the weekly tasks.

Will Ashley and Heath Jornales bring a wealth of experience to the table, having navigated the pressures of public life and group dynamics themselves. Their presence serves as a reminder of the personal growth that occurs within the Bahay ni Kuya. By sharing their specific strategies for handling disagreements and stepping out of comfort zones, they provide the housemates with practical tools to enhance their interactions. This interaction highlights the supportive role that former contestants and associated artists can play in the ongoing narrative of the program.

The connection between the guest stars and the housemates extends beyond their performance. Will Ashley previously participated in the show back in March 2025, where he was recognized alongside his Kapamilya duo partner, Ralph de Leon. He was hailed as the 2nd Big Placer, a testament to his strategic gameplay and popularity among viewers. This prior experience informs his current advice, lending credibility to his suggestions about the value of self-discovery and social engagement during the competition. His history with the show adds depth to his interaction with the current batch of housemates.

As Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0 progresses, the integration of these lessons will likely influence the remaining contestants' approach to their relationships and tasks. The guidance provided by Will Ashley and Heath Jornales underscores the show's focus on personal development alongside entertainment. Their contribution to the episode offers a moment of reflection for the housemates, encouraging them to look beyond immediate conflicts and focus on the broader significance of their shared experience. This blend of performance preparation and mentorship continues to enrich the viewing experience for the audience.