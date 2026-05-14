Wife of NBI volunteer maintains husband's innocence in Senate shooting incident

The wife of a volunteer of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) who was arrested following a shooting incident at the Senate has maintained her husband's innocence. The suspect, identified as 'Mel Oragon', was apprehended after the incident and already underwent inquest proceedings for violating Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition, alarm and scandal, direct assault, trespass to property, and violation of Senate security.

The wife of a volunteer of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) who was arrested following a shooting incident at the Senate has maintained her husband's innocence.

According to Mariz Umali's report in '24 Oras' on Thursday, the suspect - identified as 'Mel Oragon' - was apprehended after the incident and already underwent inquest proceedings for violating Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition, alarm and scandal, direct assault, trespass to property, and violation of Senate security. Based on our initial report, he was found in possession of firearms that are yet to be identified.

We are still waiting for the results from SOCO. The suspect also underwent a paraffin test to determine if he fired a gun. His wife said he has nothing to do with the shooting incident at the Senate building on Wednesday night. The suspect's lawyer maintained that his client is just a volunteer and not a regular employee of the NBI.

He added that his client was not arrested at the Senate, but rather at the GSIS area right adjacent to the Senate building. The NBI already denied that they had personnel at the Senate premises at the time of the incident.

However, Senator Imee Marcos claimed in a Facebook Live video that someone from the NBI was arrested. The suspect declined to give a comment. The NBI is investigating the incident





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National Bureau Of Investigation (NBI) Senate Shooting Incident Arrest Inquest Proceedings Firearms Senate Security Senator Imee Marcos Facebook Live Video NBI Personnel GSIS Area Volunteer Regular Employee Operational Support Operative Looped In Instructions Investigation

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