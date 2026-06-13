Wife of Ateneo Coach Tab Baldwin Alleges University Ignored Warnings About Children's Safety

In a viral video, Efi, the estranged wife of Ateneo basketball coach Tab Baldwin, claims she repeatedly warned the university about his danger to children but was met with intimidation. She criticizes Baldwin's apology over the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili as premature, urging continued scrutiny. The university and Baldwin have yet to respond.

In a now- viral video posted by her lawyer in New Zealand, a woman named Efi has come forward with serious allegations against her estranged husband, Tab Baldwin , the head coach of the Ateneo Blue Eagles basketball team.

Efi, who remains legally married to Baldwin since 2011, claims she fled from him in early 2020 for the safety of herself and their children. She asserts that she repeatedly warned Ateneo de Manila University that Baldwin posed a risk to children but that the university instead launched a campaign of intimidation and silencing against her.

The video was prompted by Baldwin's recent public statement expressing remorse over the deaths of two individuals, identified as Baterbonia and Adili, which occurred in an incident involving the coach. In that statement, Baldwin offered a heartfelt apology, saying 'To the depth of my being, I'm sorry.

' However, Efi took exception to his message, interpreting it as a call for the public to move on from the tragedy. She addressed the grieving parents directly, stating that their children's deaths were not only predictable but preventable, and urged Filipino authorities and the public to continue questioning why Baldwin was allowed to remain around children despite her warnings.

Her lawyer confirmed his presence during the recording, while GMA News reported that both Ateneo and Baldwin had not responded as of the posting time. The controversy has sparked widespread debate about institutional accountability and the handling of abuse allegations in educational settings. Efi's allegations add a new layer of complexity to Baldwin's already tumultuous public image, as he is revered in Philippine basketball for leading Ateneo to multiple championships.

The university's silence raises questions about whether it investigated her complaints or took any protective measures. As the story unfolds, many are calling for a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure the safety of all children involved in the university's programs.

Meanwhile, Baldwin's future with the team remains uncertain, as the school faces mounting pressure to address the allegations. The victims' families, still grieving, await justice and accountability from all parties involved. This case highlights the broader issue of how institutions respond to warnings about potential harm, especially when the accused is a prominent figure. Efi's courage in speaking out may inspire others to come forward with their own experiences, potentially leading to systemic changes in safeguarding policies.

The Philippine National Police and child protection agencies have been urged to look into the matter, ensuring that no stone is left unturned. As the nation watches, the outcome of this situation could have far-reaching implications for sports institutions and their duty of care.

Moreover, it serves as a stark reminder that fame and success should never be a shield against accountability. The public's demand for truth and justice continues to grow, and it remains to be seen how the involved parties will respond. In the meantime, Efi's video stands as a powerful testimony to the importance of speaking out against perceived injustices, even when facing formidable opposition.

Her message resonates with many who feel silenced by powerful institutions, and her decision to go public may encourage a more open dialogue about safety and protection within educational environments. The story is far from over, and further developments are expected as more details emerge. The community, especially parents of students at Ateneo, are closely monitoring the situation, hoping for transparency and decisive action.

Ultimately, this controversy underscores the critical need for robust mechanisms to vet and monitor individuals who work closely with children, regardless of their status or achievements. Only through rigorous oversight can such tragedies be prevented in the future





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