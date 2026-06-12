Why Human Skills Are Indispensable in the Age of AI

As artificial intelligence accelerates, many workers fear that machines will supplant them. But what if people have qualities both unmistakably human and essential to career success that AI could not easily replace them? Some workplace experts argue that with more businesses adopting AI tools, soft skills such as empathy, critical thinking and ethical decision-making are worth cultivating to help employees become indispensable.

Many workers fear machines will supplant them as adoption of artificial intelligence accelerates. But what if people have qualities both unmistakably human and essential to career success that AI could not easily replace them?

Some workplace experts argue that with more businesses adopting AI tools, soft skills such as empathy, critical thinking and ethical decision-making are worth cultivating to help employees become indispensable. Across industries and occupations, the skills that are most resistant to displacement by AI are the ones that are the most distinctly human, Maria Flynn, president and CEO of Jobs for the Future, a nonprofit focused on workforce development, said.

Some of those things are relationship building, conflict resolution, the ability to guide and motivate other people and ethical judgment. Even in job listings for technical roles such as IT support, organizations say they're looking for candidates who communicate well and take leadership initiative, Flynn said. The term 'durable skills' has been coined to describe capabilities that really are durable, in that they hold their value across economic shifts and technological change and labor market disruption.

And we think, especially now, in this time of AI advancement, that it's the durable skills that really make a worker genuinely valuable at work, regardless of what tools and technology are available. Here are five skills to cultivate based on the areas where experts say humans still hold an edge over artificial intelligence. Empathy is a key skill that humans possess and is essential in the workplace.

Interpreting body language and reading between the lines to decipher what wasn't explicitly communicated are skills that many people find are best performed by humans. They also inform the ability to show empathy, and being sensitive to the feelings of others is a sought-after trait in workers. Marco Iansiti, a professor of business administration at Harvard Business School, said he saw that firsthand during a hospital stay. A nurse has incredibly human impacts.

Feeling, relating to the patient, the type of care that is so important. I remember times when I was sick in the hospital and the nurse was like the godsend. Would I have let a robot do the same thing? No. There was a human connection there that I found very valuable.

Where AI could be helpful in a hospital setting is by taking on mundane tasks such as paperwork, freeing up time for nurses to provide compassionate patient care, he said. There's a lot of systems that are being deployed now that I think are very effective in doing this and essentially release healthcare workers to do the things that they should be doing and do best.

Nurturing relationships is another prized skill that experts say artificial intelligence models have difficulty replicating. Salespeople, for example, have files or databases with information they've learned about their clients from interacting face-to-face. You have people that have trusted you and have bought products from you for the last 10 years. That has value and that's hard to transfer to artificial intelligence, Iansiti said.

Interpersonal skills also are invaluable when conflicts arise. Having that human in the loop to manage those expectations, to ease any ruffled feathers, to build the type of relationships that are needed, to expedite good work, is still going to be critical, Flynn said. Conflict resolution is a must-have quality for managers, said Colleen Adler, director analyst in the human resources practice at the Gartner consulting firm.

People do still have managers, and managers and leaders impact the way they feel, and co-workers impact the ways we feel as well. There is still a tone to AI that does not yet mimic human connection. That could change; I don't think we're there yet, Adler said. Work environments are rapidly changing and many employees feel like they're lurching from one difficult dynamic to another, Adler said.

While AI agents can't help workers feel better about that uncertainty, strong leaders can help their teams, she added. Critical thinking is another area where humans excel over AI. Artificial intelligence models collect information and produce responses but can generate inaccuracies, so it's important to second-guess its output.

Developing deep knowledge about your field can help you notice when the AI-generated results on topics from your industry are incorrect, said Amalia Kaufman, course developer and instructor at the University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education. For instance, in the field of marketing, a human marketer can analyze data and come up with creative strategies that AI might not be able to replicate.

Similarly, in the field of finance, a human financial analyst can analyze data and come up with recommendations that AI might not be able to replicate. Ultimately, the key to success in the age of AI is to cultivate the skills that are uniquely human and that are essential to career success. By doing so, workers can become indispensable and remain valuable in the job market, even as AI continues to advance and automate many tasks.





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