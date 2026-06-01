WHO Urges Ceasefire in DR Congo to Contain Ebola as Cases Surge

The World Health Organization is urging a ceasefire in the Democratic Republic of Congo to contain the Ebola outbreak, as cases continue to surge. The outbreak, which has already reached the third largest on record, has persisted for weeks undetected, say health officials, who are now behind the curve and struggling to bring it under control.

The head of the World Health Organization, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was due to meet with Democratic Republic of Congo's president on Monday to discuss the country's Ebola outbreak.

The outbreak, already the third largest on record, persisted for weeks undetected, say health officials, who are now behind the curve and struggling to bring it under control. WHO called for more international support to stop the disease's spread. In a joint statement, the WHO and the Congolese government acknowledged it was a challenging time and that they were working to improve surveillance, testing and care for patients.

Persistent challenges include early detection and isolation of cases, contact tracing, safe and dignified burials, robust infection prevention and control in health facilities, and strong community awareness. The WHO said there were 906 suspected cases of Ebola in DR Congo, including 223 suspected deaths under investigation. Congo's government said the number of confirmed cases had increased to 282, with 42 deaths, after 19 new positive test results were recorded.

The International Rescue Committee warned on Monday that the outbreak was likely significantly larger and more advanced than official figures suggest. The aid agency said the virus may have been spreading for up to three months before the first official cases were detected in mid-May. And with only 20% of contacts currently being traced, it said, health authorities are struggling to identify and isolate new chains of transmission.

While Congolese officials are well-versed in fighting Ebola, they have little experience with the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, which is responsible for the current outbreak and for which there is no approved vaccine. Global health organization CEPI will give roughly $60 million to Moderna and two other groups to accelerate the development of shots against Ebola Bundibugyo. It told Reuters it was possible to get vaccines against the strain ready for trials within a couple of months.

And China said on Monday it would send a team of medical specialists to Congo to assist with the outbreak. Four nurses, who were being treated, have meanwhile been discharged from a hospital in Bunia after recovering from the disease, the WHO said on Sunday





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