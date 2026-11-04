Alex Eala faces Czech teen Tereza Valentova in Hong Kong Open second round

Alex Eala meets 19-year-old Czech Tereza Valentova in the Hong Kong Open second round, a rematch of their 2025 Osaka encounter. Valentova is ranked No. 85 and won two WTA125 titles in 2025.

Alex Eala will face a familiar obstacle in her bid to reach the Hong Kong Open quarterfinals. Czech teenager Tereza Valentova stands in her way once again, setting up a second-round meeting between the two young stars.

Valentova is just 19 years old and is already one of the Czech Republic's rising tennis stars. She ranks ninth among 10 Czech players currently inside the WTA Top 100, sitting at No. 85. She trails compatriots Karolina Muchova at No. 7, Linda Noskova at No. 8, Marie Bouzkova at No. 23, Nikola Bartunkova at No. 29, Sara Bejlek at No. 33, Katerina Siniakova at No. 47, Barbora Krejcikova at No. 48, and Karolina Pliskova at No. 51.

Also read Alex Eala Reaches Career-High No. 17 WTA Ranking Ahead of Hong Kong Open

Tereza Valentova Breakthrough Season On WTA Tour

In 2025, Valentova enjoyed a breakthrough season on the WTA Tour. She reached her first WTA Tour final at the Kinoshita Open in Osaka, where she defeated Eala in the Round of 32 before advancing to the championship match. Valentova eventually fell to Canada's Leylah Fernandez in that Osaka final. The run marked the biggest result of her young career and signaled her arrival among the sport's emerging contenders.

Valentova, who had a career-high ranking of No. 42 last May, also holds two WTA125 titles. She ruled the Grado Tennis Cup in Italy and the Porto Open in Portugal, both in 2025. Like Eala, Valentova was also a former junior star. She ruled both the 2024 singles and doubles editions of the French Open, cementing her reputation as one of the top juniors in the world.

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The Hong Kong Open second round gives Eala a chance at revenge after the Osaka loss. It also gives Valentova another opportunity to prove her breakout season was no fluke. Eala, known as Alex, opened her Hong Kong Open campaign with a first-round match against Alycia Parks of the United States. The Filipino star now turns her attention to the Czech teenager.

The matchup pits two former junior standouts against each other on the WTA Tour stage. Both players are still in the early stages of their professional careers but have already made significant marks. Valentova's ranking of No. 85 places her just outside the top tier of Czech players, a group that remains one of the deepest in women's tennis. Her country continues to produce elite talent at every level.

Alex Eala Seeks Revenge Against Valentova In Hong Kong

For Eala, advancing past Valentova would mean a spot in the Hong Kong Open quarterfinals. That would represent another step forward in her own development on the WTA Tour. The two have met before at tour level, and that history adds extra weight to this second-round clash. Their Osaka meeting in 2025 ended in Valentova's favor during her run to the final.

Valentova's 2025 season included the Osaka final, the two WTA125 crowns in Italy and Portugal, and a career-high ranking of No. 42 last May. She has quickly become a name to watch. Her junior success at the 2024 French Open came in both singles and doubles. That rare double title underlined her all-court ability and competitive pedigree.

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Eala and Valentova are both part of a wave of young players pushing for prominence on the WTA Tour. Their Hong Kong Open meeting is another chapter in that shared rise. The match will be played in Hong Kong, with a quarterfinal berth on the line. For Valentova, it is a chance to repeat her Osaka result against Eala.

Valentova Rises Among Top Czech WTA Players

For Eala, it is a chance to reverse that outcome and continue her own progress in the tournament. The second round now carries added significance for both players. Valentova remains one of 10 Czech players inside the WTA Top 100, a statistic that highlights the depth of tennis talent from her country. She sits ninth among that group at No. 85.

The 19-year-old's career-high of No. 42 last May shows how quickly she has climbed. Her 2025 results, including the Osaka final and two WTA125 titles, back up that rise. Eala, meanwhile, continues her own climb as a former junior standout turned WTA Tour competitor. Her first-round match in Hong Kong was against Alycia Parks of the United States.

With the second round set, all eyes turn to the Eala versus Valentova clash. The winner moves on to the Hong Kong Open quarterfinals.