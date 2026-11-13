Who is new Customs chief Charlito Mendoza?

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Charlito Mendoza is moving to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) as part of President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.'s recent Executive branch leadership shake-up.

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Charlito Mendoza is moving to the Bureau of Customs as part of President Ferdinand"Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s recent Executive branch leadership shake-up.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mendoza served as Department of Finance undersecretary of the Revenue Operations Group and oversaw the operations of the BIR and the Bureau of Customs . He also served as District Collector for the BOC Port of Cebu from July 2019 to October 2022, helping the port achieve record-breaking revenue collection and significant milestones in border protection.

Also read Marcos Shakes Up Revenue Agencies: BIR Chief Moves to Customs Amid Corruption Probe

"I thank President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. for the trust and confidence he has placed in me. I have always believed that public service means doing our best and doing as much good as we can in the time we are given, wherever we are called to serve. I am honored to accept this new assignment at the Bureau of Customs," Mendoza said in a statement.

Advertisement

"I look forward to working with the men and women of the BOC to carry out the priorities of President Marcos, Jr. and Secretary Go—strengthening border protection, sustaining revenue collection, and facilitating legitimate trade. We have important work ahead of us, and I am ready to get started," Mendoza added.