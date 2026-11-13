Who is new BIR chief Rolando Ligon?

President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Jr. shook up key positions in the country's top collection agencies, namely the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

President Ferdinand"Bongbong" Jr. shook up key positions in the country's top collection agencies, namely the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs .

Prior to his latest appointment, Ligon served as the Department of Finance undersecretary for the Revenue Operations Group , overseeing policies and performance tracking for both the BIR and the Bureau of Customs. According to the bureau, Ligon was also the first DOF undersecretary to have risen through the ranks starting as a Revenue Officer I at the BIR.

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He holds a Juris Doctor from the Ateneo de Manila University Law School, a Bachelor of Science in Commerce Major in Accounting from De La Salle University, and completed his graduate education in tax policy through the International Tax Program at Harvard Law School. Before his return to government service at the DOF, Ligon practiced tax law and served as a professor of taxation at the Lyceum of the Philippines University College of Law.

In a news release, the new BIR chief said he will sustain anti-corruption efforts and accelerate digital modernization at the agency.

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"My commitment to the Filipino people is clear: we will transform the BIR into a fully modernized, transparent, and service-oriented institution where technology empowers our tax collectors and simplifies compliance for every taxpayer, ensuring that trust in our tax system is earned and preserved," said Ligon. "We will provide taxpayer assistance to those who want to comply but will apply the full force of the law to those who deliberately dodge payment of taxes.

The public can count on me to focus on building public trust through administrative continuity, rigorous anti-corruption safeguards, and technological upgrades," he added. In line with the President's directive to bolster taxpayer trust, Ligon said the bureau will sustain the DARES framework—the five-point reform and legacy agenda initiated by his predecessor, former Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza Jr. The reform agenda includes Digital and Data Transformation, Audit Reform and Accountability, Revenue Collection and Base Protection, Employee Empowerment and Welfare Promotion, and Service Excellence and Stakeholder Engagement.

Under the Digital and Data Transformation pillar, the BIR will be executing comprehensive modernization program over the next five years to upgrade computer infrastructure and integrate data analytics across regional district offices.

"Updating the BIR's IT infrastructure is the backbone of our digital and data transformation strategy. By modernizing our computer systems, we will eliminate administrative bottlenecks, minimize room for corruption, ensure data integrity, and provide taxpayers with faster, more efficient digital channels," Ligon said.