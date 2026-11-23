Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tours Cuba's failing health infrastructure, citing fuel shortages and US sanctions as key drivers of the medical system collapse.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is currently conducting an official three-day visit to Cuba, a mission triggered by the severe deterioration of the island nation's public health infrastructure. The high-level delegation arrived in Havana on Sunday at the explicit invitation of Cuba n health authorities, seeking to assess the operational reality of a healthcare system that is currently failing under the weight of a deepening economic crisis and chronic energy shortages.

Inspection of Crumbling Health Infrastructure

During his tour on Monday, Tedros visited a pediatric cardiology center in Havana that was operating without power, highlighting the tangible impacts of the ongoing blackout crisis on vulnerable patient populations. He was accompanied by Cuban Public Health Minister Dr. José Ángel Portal Miranda, who used the occasion to demonstrate the severe resource constraints currently facing medical professionals across the country.

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The inspection of the darkened facility served as a visceral illustration of the broader systemic failures, where hospitals are unable to maintain critical care standards due to a lack of electricity and essential supplies. This direct observation aligns with the primary objective of the visit, which is to provide an unbiased, on-the-ground assessment of how external pressures and internal economic weaknesses are converging to undermine decades of medical progress.

Impact of Sanctions on Medical Supply Chains

Analysts attribute the acute shortage of medical resources to tightened United States sanctions specifically targeting the island's energy sector, which have exacerbated an economy that had already been struggling for years. The resulting fuel deficits have created a cascade of failures, leaving hospitals across Cuba with critical deficits in fundamental supplies such as syringes, gauze, vaccines, and anesthetics.

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Beyond consumable items, the medical infrastructure is suffering from a lack of spare parts required to maintain complex diagnostic and life-support equipment. Facilities are unable to repair essential machinery, including hemodialysis units and CT scan machines, which leaves thousands of patients without access to necessary diagnostic procedures and treatments. The Pan American Health Organization and World Health Organization representative on the island, Mario Cruz Peñate, described the current situation as shocking, particularly given Cuba's historical reputation for health outcomes comparable to developed nations.

Stakeholder Positions and International Response

Cuban Public Health Minister José Ángel Portal Miranda welcomed the Director-General, emphasizing that the visit provides a crucial opportunity to witness the exact challenges facing the national health apparatus firsthand. He framed the engagement as a necessary step to align international understanding with the local reality, moving beyond theoretical assessments to observe the operational difficulties directly.

In response to the observed conditions, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated his commitment to understanding the specific hurdles the Cuban medical system encounters. According to state media newspaper Granma, he expressed a willingness to engage with the situation and mobilize the international community to provide support, signaling a potential shift in global diplomatic engagement with the island's health sector.

Statistical Declines and Future Diplomatic Steps

The urgency of the situation is underscored by stark statistical declines in public health metrics over the past year. A government report released in June indicated that the survival rate for children with cancer has dropped significantly from 85 percent to 65 percent, a change the government directly attributes to the energy blockade that began in January.

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During the remainder of his three-day itinerary, Tedros is scheduled to tour various health and biotechnology institutions, hold meetings with senior health sector officials, and address reporters to discuss his findings. This engagement marks the second visit by Tedros to Cuba since his appointment as World Health Organization Director-General, underscoring the persistent importance of the region in global health policy discussions.