WHO Demands Ceasefire in Eastern DRC Amid Escalating Ebola Outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for an immediate ceasefire in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to combat a deadly Ebola outbreak. The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain, has no approved vaccine or treatment and was declared a global emergency. Over 900 suspected cases and more than 200 suspected deaths have been reported across three provinces, including areas controlled by M23 rebels. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that ongoing conflict hampers response efforts, driving displacement and spreading the disease in overcrowded camps. A quarter of confirmed deaths are children, prompting aid groups to demand scaled-up infection prevention. Transit sites in neighboring Uganda are overwhelmed, with capacity exceeded by more than double. Critical shortages of medical supplies, including body bags, protective gear, and chlorine, are reported by frontline doctors in North Kivu. Attacks on healthcare workers due to community distrust further cripple the response. Donors have pledged around $500 million, but not all funds have been disbursed. Foreign aid cuts to NGOs are cited as a contributing factor to the shortages. The WHO chief, set to travel to the region, stressed that building trust and isolating cases is impossible amidst active hostilities, urging all parties to cease fire to contain the outbreak.

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) has called for an immediate ceasefire in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to combat a deadly Ebola outbreak. The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain, has no approved vaccine or treatment and was declared a global emergency.

Over 900 suspected cases and more than 200 suspected deaths have been reported across three provinces, including areas controlled by M23 rebels. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that ongoing conflict hampers response efforts, driving displacement and spreading the disease in overcrowded camps. A quarter of confirmed deaths are children, prompting aid groups to demand scaled-up infection prevention. Transit sites in neighboring Uganda are overwhelmed, with capacity exceeded by more than double.

Critical shortages of medical supplies, including body bags, protective gear, and chlorine, are reported by frontline doctors in North Kivu. Attacks on healthcare workers due to community distrust further cripple the response. Donors have pledged around $500 million, but not all funds have been disbursed. Foreign aid cuts to NGOs are cited as a contributing factor to the shortages.

The WHO chief, set to travel to the region, stressed that building trust and isolating cases is impossible amidst active hostilities, urging all parties to cease fire to contain the outbreak





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Ebola WHO Democratic Republic Of Congo Ceasefire Outbreak Bundibugyo Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus M23 Aid Shortages Children

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