WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the United States to lift sanctions on Cuba, citing a health system in critical condition, a sharp drop in life expectancy and a doubled infant mortality rate. He announced $2 million in aid and expressed support for Cuba's market-led reforms.

GENEVA, Switzerland - The head of the World Health Organization urged the United States on Saturday to lift sanctions on Cuba, as the island suffers a crippling economic crisis.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal in a post on X, writing: I just returned from #Cuba, saddened by what I saw. He added: Hospital corridors full of small hands holding big hopes. Health workers giving everything they have. Children should never pay for political disputes.

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US Sanctions Cripple Cuba Economy

Washington has since January launched a devastating set of new sanctions and an oil blockade against Cuba, hammering the economy and prompting widespread blackouts and shortages of necessities. The blockade builds on a six-decade US trade embargo and has sharply accelerated the worst crisis in Cuba in decades, leaving state services on the brink of collapse.

Tedros said this week that life expectancy on the communist-run island had fallen from 78.8 years in 2020 to 74.4 years in 2025, the first decline since records began in 1950. The drop of more than four years marks the first fall in life expectancy in nearly 80 years in Cuba. US President Donald Trump has hinted at launching a military intervention to overthrow the country's Communist ruling party.

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WHO Chief Announces Medical Aid

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Cubans last month to work with American intelligence services. The WHO chief painted a grim picture of a health system in critical condition on Tuesday during a visit to Havana. He said the infant mortality rate had more than doubled, from approximately four deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020 to 9.9 in 2025. Tedros also announced $2 million in aid for childhood vaccination programmes and the purchase of essential medical equipment.

He linked the health situation in Cuba to the sanctions but also referred to internal problems and said it was positive that the island was addressing them. He was referring to Cuba's announcement of wide-ranging market-led economic reforms. Tedros said: The reform the government is proposing concerns the economy, the market, health, almost every sector. And we support it.

The appeal adds to international pressure over the US measures, which Cuban authorities blame for deepening shortages of food, medicine, fuel and power. Ordinary Cubans have faced long blackouts and empty shelves, while hospitals struggle to obtain basic supplies and equipment. The WHO chief's visit and remarks place the health emergency at the center of the debate over the sanctions. His comments also acknowledge Cuban government efforts to change its economic model while urging Washington to ease the measures.

The sanctions and oil blockade remain in force, and no US response to the WHO appeal was immediately announced.