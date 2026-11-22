Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calls for calm as conflict hinders Ebola response in DRC. Nine cases reported in Kenya, highlighting the spread of the virus across borders.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued an urgent plea for peace on Sunday, seeking to protect health workers in the heart of the Democratic Republic of Congo's severe Ebola outbreak. The global health emergency has claimed nearly 5,700 lives, with violent conflict increasingly impeding critical medical responses. The Director-General emphasized that heavy fighting has disrupted hospital operations in the Ituri province, an area where the current crisis first emerged.

Conflict Disrupts Critical Ebola Response Efforts

The frequency of attacks across eastern Congo has surged since the end of October, severely complicating efforts to contain the spread of the virus. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported on X that intense combat occurred near a hospital in Ituri, creating an immediate danger for medical personnel. Staff members were forced to shelter within a maternity ward for over 24 hours as fighting continued in the vicinity.

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The Director-General stated that the ongoing violence poses a grave risk to patients, families, and the health workers attempting to treat them. The World Health Organization is currently working to arrange a safe exit for the medical team and to ensure the protection of hospital facilities. This disruption in the epicenter of the outbreak threatens to undermine the broader Ebola response strategy in the region.

Nine Ebola Cases Confirmed in Kenya Capital

Concerns regarding the spread of the virus extended beyond the borders of the Democratic Republic of Congo after Kenyan authorities confirmed a ninth case of Ebola in the capital, Nairobi. The Kenya Red Cross personnel conducted simulations for evacuating remains in Nairobi on October 22, 2026, preparing for potential logistical challenges. This latest case brings the total number of infections in Kenya to nine since the first case was identified on October 6.

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The initial case involved a businessman in his forties who had previously resided in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Health officials noted that the majority of the additional eight cases in Kenya were individuals with close connections to this first patient. The initial victim died in Nairobi on October 5, triggering a localized response to prevent further transmission within the Kenyan population.

Historic Mortality Rates and Regional Spread

The World Health Organization confirmed that a total of 5,678 deaths have been recorded out of 11,613 cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This statistic marks the worst-ever Ebola outbreak in the vast central African nation, with the virus spreading across swathes of the eastern and northeastern regions. These areas have been plagued by violence for more than 30 years, complicating long-term public health initiatives.

Despite some areas showing a slight decline in cases, the World Health Organization reported sustained, high-level transmission continues overall in the country. The provinces of Ituri and Nord Kivu remain the most heavily affected by the crisis. The health agency highlighted that a high proportion of deaths occur in communities outside of dedicated treatment centers, particularly among young children.

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International Health Emergency Status Maintained

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has determined that the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains a public health emergency of international concern. The persistence of the crisis, driven by both the virus and ongoing conflict, necessitates continued global attention and resource allocation. The World Health Organization noted that challenges in early case detection and timely access to appropriate care remain significant hurdles.

The Director-General reiterated that the best medicine for the current situation is peace, as military engagements directly endanger medical infrastructure. The World Health Organization continues to monitor the situation closely, urging stakeholders to prioritize the safety of health workers and the protection of vulnerable populations. The international community watches as the response efforts struggle to gain traction against the backdrop of sustained violence and high mortality rates.