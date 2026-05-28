WHO Chief Confirms Ebola Outbreak in DRC Can Be Stopped Amid Complex Crisis

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited the Democratic Republic of Congo to oversee the response to a deadly Ebola outbreak, affirming it can be contained despite challenges including conflict, lack of a vaccine, and regional spillover. Aid is being mobilized, but healthcare systems face strain.

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) has confirmed that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC ), which has already resulted in over 200 fatalities, can be contained.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Kinshasa on Thursday evening and is scheduled to travel to Ituri province, the epicenter of the epidemic, on Friday. He emphasized that travel bans are not an effective countermeasure, stating that the outbreak "can be stopped" and that travel restrictions "don't help much.

" According to WHO data up to May 24, there have been 10 confirmed and 223 suspected Ebola deaths, out of more than 1,000 confirmed and suspected cases since the outbreak was declared on May 15. The organization cautions that the actual scale of the outbreak is probably much larger, as it may have been circulating undetected for a while. This marks the 17th recorded Ebola outbreak in the DRC, a country with a population exceeding 100 million.

The response is severely hampered by the location of the outbreak in the volatile eastern region, a mineral-rich area plagued by violence from armed groups for over three decades. Specifically, the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group has controlled large territories since 2021, with intensified clashes in the past 18 months.

"Conflict and displacement make everything harder," Tedros noted. A significant challenge is the absence of a vaccine or treatment for the Bundibugyo strain responsible for the current outbreak.

However, Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), announced that a vaccine and therapeutic medicine should be available by the end of 2026. He stated that African leaders are committed to investing at both technical and strategic levels to ensure this outcome.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid is being mobilized: the WHO reported receiving 4.6 tonnes of supplies in Bunia, Ituri's capital, and UNICEF is preparing to send 100 tonnes of assistance. In response to the crisis, neighboring Uganda-which has reported one confirmed Ebola death and six additional cases-has immediately closed its border with the DRC.

The international reaction includes a controversial US plan to establish a dedicated treatment facility for American citizens in Kenya, rather than evacuating them to the United States as done during previous outbreaks. A Kenyan rights group has petitioned the court to halt operations at any such facility, warning that it could strain Kenya's already overburdened healthcare system.

The WHO also indicated that its advisory committees have recommended conducting clinical trials for vaccines and treatments that might be effective against the Bundibugyo strain, with the organization pledging to collaborate with the DRC and Uganda to evaluate these products. Historically, Ebola has caused more than 15,000 deaths in Africa over the last fifty years. The deadliest outbreak in the DRC occurred between 2018 and 2020, with nearly 2,300 deaths out of 3,500 cases





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