Macacua names full BARMM Cabinet after historic parliament inauguration

BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua announced the full Cabinet of the Government of the Day after a vetting process. The Cabinet includes 16 officials and is committed to moral governance and peace.

COTABATO CITY - After the historic inauguration of the region's first-ever elected parliament, Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua officially announced the newly constituted Cabinet of the Government of the Day (GOTD), calling it a defining moment in Bangsamoro history.

The announcement followed a rigorous vetting and screening process by a specialized committee, which selected leaders based on competence, professional experience, integrity, and a strict commitment to moral governance. To my fellow Bangsamoro, this government is yours, Chief Minister Macacua declared. We will pursue a policy of moral governance, integrity, and accountability. The newly constituted Cabinet brings a mix of veteran lawmakers, technocrats, and legal professionals to lead the region's ministries and offices.

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Cabinet Appointments Announced

The full lineup includes Judge Duque D. Kadatuan as Bangsamoro Attorney-General; MP Atty. Naguib G. Sinarimbo leading the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education; and Atty. Alirakim Munder heading the Ministry of Social Services and Development. MP Atty.

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Jimael Salam D. Salliman will lead the Ministry of Health, while MP Atty. Ishak V. Mastura takes the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform. Jordan S. Bayam will head the Ministry of Interior and Local Government, and Datu Jomar U. Midtimbang will lead the Ministry of Public Order and Safety. MP Atty.

Kitem D. Kadatuan, Jr. will head the Ministry of Labor and Employment; Atty. Faizal M. Padate will lead the Ministry of Trade and Investment, and Tourism; and MP Jo Genna Jover will head the Ministry of Indigenous People's Affair. Atty. Ubaida C. Pacasem will lead the Ministry of Finance, and Budget and Management.

MP Akmad Brahim will head the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, and Energy; MP Hanie Bud will lead the Ministry of Science and Technology; and MP Engr. Rashdi T. Adiong will head the Ministry of Human Settlement and Development. Termizie G. Masahud will lead the Ministry of Transportation and Communication, and Engr. Basir M. Ibrahim will head the Ministry of Public Works.

Commitment to Peace and Autonomy

Macacua acknowledged that the governance workload ahead is immense, but emphasized that the regional leadership's resolve remains even greater. He underscored the administration's absolute dedication to preserving the hard-won gains of the peace process. We commit to sustaining the gains of the peace process and ensuring that the dividends of autonomy are felt in every household and every community, Macacua said.

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Together, with the continued support of our national government, local government units, and our partners, we will write a new chapter of peace, prosperity, and dignity for our people. Reflecting on the monumental task ahead, Macacua underscored that the newly formed administration will vigorously pursue moral governance, the foundational policy initiated by former Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim. My fellow Bangsamoro, this government is yours, Macacua stated.

We will pursue and vanish your moral or moral governance that had been initiated by former Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim. Indeed, the work ahead is immense, but our resolve is greater. The Chief Minister committed his administration to sustaining the ongoing peace process and ensuring that the tangible dividends of regional autonomy reach every household and community.

Gratitude to Partners and National Government

He also expressed gratitude for the continued, collaborative backing of the national government, inter-governmental units, and international and local partners in cultivating peace, prosperity, and dignity for the Bangsamoro land and its people.