Duterte defense lists 24 witnesses for impeachment trial resuming November 9

Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team has filed subpoena requests for at least 24 initial witnesses for the impeachment trial resuming November 9, covering hearings from November 9 to 13. The list includes law professor Ralph Sarmiento, corporate counsel, local assessors, and 16 bank officials.

Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team has listed at least 24 initial witnesses it intends to present when the impeachment trial resumes on Monday, November 9.

The Senate impeachment court received two formal manifestations with requests for subpoena duces tecum and ad testificandum filed by the defense on November 4. The requests cover the hearings scheduled from November 9 to 13. The defense filed them in compliance with the five-day notice directive. Senate impeachment court spokesperson Regie Tongol confirmed the filings in a statement.

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Defense Requests Subpoenas for Witnesses

Presiding officer Senator Francis Chiz Escudero will review and act on the subpoena requests. He will follow the rules of procedure and the court's standards on relevancy and admissibility. The defense earlier asked the court to subpoena former law school dean Ralph Sarmiento as its first witness. Sarmiento, a law professor, was supposed to testify on legal and constitutional principles relevant to the impeachment case.

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He was also set to testify on Article II, which pertains to allegations of unexplained wealth against the vice president. The defense has requested a subpoena for Suzette Balucanag-Punay, corporate counsel of Gencorp Industries Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corporation. She is expected to testify on corporate and business matters linked to Duterte. She must also produce certified true copies or original copies of the companies General Information Sheets and Audited Financial Statements from 2022 to 2025.

Other related corporate records covering the same period are also required. The defense also asked the court to subpoena local government employees. These include Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin and Island Garden City of Samal Assessor John Kenneth Enumerables. Adalin is set to testify on tax declarations and tax maps for the Matina Crossing Property discussed during the prosecution's presentation.

He must bring certified true copies of tax declarations for a property with Transfer Certificate Title 146-2024010775. He must also produce tax mapping records of Davao City and other related documents. Enumerables is set to testify on tax declarations and tax maps for the Island Garden City of Samal Property discussed during the prosecution's presentation. He must present relevant documents.

Bank Officials and Local Employees Listed

Davao City Accountant Vingelin Bajan and Barangay Matina Crossing Chairperson Cindy Colina were also included in the defense's witness list. They are set to testify on matters relating to the vice president's remuneration while she held office in Davao City. They must produce certified true copies or original copies of payroll records, vouchers, and other documents showing the release or payment of salaries. The defense further requested subpoenas for at least 16 bank employees to testify in the impeachment trial.

These include Olivia Barcarse, First Vice President of the Branch Banking Group at BDO Unibank Inc., and Atty. Alvin Go, Legal Service Group Head at BDO Unibank Inc. Atty. Paul Roderick Ysmael, Senior Vice President at the Bank of the Philippine Islands, and Atty. Cesar Bernard Coloma, Vice President and Head of Litigation at BPI, are also on the list.

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Other bank officials listed are Atty. Marino Buban Jr., First Vice President and Head of Legal Service Division at EastWest Bank, and Joselito Vallada, Senior Vice President of the Legal Services Group at Landbank of the Philippines. Atty. Janella Marie Panlilio, Head of Legal and Remedial Services Group at Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company, is also included.

Atty. Jose Manuel Jr., Head of Legal Services Division at Philippine Savings Bank, and Rodel Mediavillo, Branch Review and Control Unit Head at PSBank, are likewise listed. May Ann Candaroma-Morales, Loan Securities Department Head at PSBank, is also among the requested witnesses. The list also includes Atty.

Joseph Anthony Lopez, Head of Legal and First Vice President at Security Bank, and Louiemel Panes, Branch Ambassador at UnionBank Davao. Rogelio Villos Jr., Senior Branch Ambassador at UnionBank Davao, and Jayah Deneserie Scalf, Branch Ambassador at UnionBank Mandaluyong, are also on the list. Vimar Barcellano, City Prosecutor of Quezon City, was included as well. The impeachment trial was put on hold to give way to Senate committee hearings on the proposed 2027 national budget.

Impeachment Trial Set to Resume

The proceedings will resume on November 9, with Duterte's defense team beginning its presentation of evidence. The impeachment court said the identities of the remaining witnesses for the November 19, 20, and 23 hearings will be disclosed soon. This will be done in accordance with the five-day notice requirement.