The World Health Organization said its offices in Kyiv were damaged by debris from Russian strikes, saying attacks on civilians must stop. The agency’s chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged for a ceasefire, as attacks on health and civilians continue to cause devastating impacts on civilians, forcing many people to flee their homes and disrupt humanitarian operations.

The World Health Organization stated that the Russian strikes on Kyiv had caused damage to its offices, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged for a ceasefire to stop attacks on civilians and health infrastructure.

The head of the global health agency said that debris from one of many Russian attacks in the city hit the WHO office in Kyiv, damaging windows on the third floor on Sunday. The attack occurred at nighttime, and no one was injured. The UN health agency’s chief referred to attacks on civilian infrastructure and health organizations as a significant concern, as they can cause loss of life and strain the already-depleted humanitarian resources.

The World Health Organization said in a statement that the official destruction of the warehouse in Dnipro was a direct hit by a Russian missile, resulting in the loss of $1 million worth of stock and a loss of life for two people. The strike caused a significant amount of damage to the facility and resulted in the destruction of over 900 pallets of basic aid items and shelter materials.

The World Health Organization has long expressed its concerns over the increasing number of civilian casualties during the conflict A recent forecasts made by outlets, indicate the end of the war, yet some organizations focus on preserving the aid efforts and contain the splits resulting from prolonged over four-year conflict.

"We urge once again for a ceasefire. Peace is the best medicine," Ghebreyesus said. We are witness to the reality of devastating impacts of the ongoing war on civilians, particularly in Ukraine. The ongoing distressing conflict is coupled with several attacks on infrastructure, and forces many people to flee their homes and places of work.

A critical task in our current reality is protect humanitarian aid distribution channels to maintain the spirit of human rights supporting universal values Ankara, Turkey is providing the military support to the Ukraine government in their ongoing struggle with the Russian forces restlessly tightening their grip on the launched attacks The war-torn country as particularly limited ingredients out view humanitarian logistics convoys to deliver critical aid to medical centers and homes of Ukraine





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World Health Organization WHO Kyiv Ukraine Russian Strikes Ceasefire Human Rights Civilians Humanitarian Aid

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