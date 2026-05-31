A four-day absence of whale sharks from Oslob, Cebu, in late May 2026 temporarily halted tourism, raising concerns about the ecological friction between commercial predictability and natural migratory patterns of these endangered species. While local officials defend provisioning practices, marine scientists warn about the long-term risks of artificial feeding and habituation to human presence.

In late May 2026, a four-day absence of whale sharks from Oslob , Cebu, temporarily halted tourism, highlighting the ecological tension between commercial predictability and natural migratory patterns.

Oslob Mayor Ronald Guaren defended local provisioning practices, stating that they are a minor intervention to lure the migratory fish to the surface rather than provide total nutrition. However, marine scientists warn that artificial feeding alters behaviors and compromises the safety of these endangered species. Independent marine scientist Kristina Luz Tapales and marine biologist Mylene Sadagnot caution that habituating whale sharks to associate boats with food makes them vulnerable to poachers outside protected areas.

Naturally, whale sharks are highly mobile, deep-diving foragers whose movements are dictated by environmental cues. However, in Oslob, they have adapted an unnatural vertical feeding posture directly beneath tourist vessels, raising concerns about the long-term impact on their survival. The long-term survival of the species depends on navigating both local tourism management and broader environmental disruptions, including climate change and shifting prey distributions





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Whale Sharks Oslob Artificial Feeding Habituation Endangered Species Tourism Impact

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