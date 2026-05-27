Western Mindanao Naval Command Seizes P113.6 Million in Smuggled Cigarettes in Sulu and Basilan Operations

The Western Mindanao Naval Command conducted two separate operations on May 23-24, 2026, seizing smuggled cigarettes worth P113.6 million in Sulu and Basilan. The vessels and crews were apprehended for lacking legal documents, violating the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

The Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) successfully executed two separate law enforcement operations targeting smuggled cigarettes in the provinces of Sulu and Basilan on May 23 and 24, 2026.

These operations resulted in the seizure of approximately 282 master cases of undocumented cigarettes valued at P42.7 million near Banguingui, Sulu, and an additional 473 master cases worth around P70.9 million near Sibago Island, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan. The total value of the seized contraband amounts to P113.6 million.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., commander of WMNC, confirmed that the naval personnel conducted boarding, inspection, and verification procedures on the vessels FB Sea Dragon and M/B Lappas, which failed to present the necessary legal documents and permits for the cargo. The crews were apprehended for violating Republic Act 12022, the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

The seized vessels and illicit cargoes were transported to Ensign Majini pier of the Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Calarian village, Zamboanga City, for inventory and documentation before being turned over to the Bureau of Customs, Port of Zamboanga, for appropriate disposition. Rear Admiral Reyes emphasized that these operations underscore the WMNC's ongoing commitment to maritime security and anti-smuggling efforts to protect the maritime approaches of Western Mindanao





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Smuggling Cigarettes Western Mindanao Naval Command Sulu Basilan Republic Act 12022 Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act Maritime Security

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