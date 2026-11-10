West Philippine Sea: AFP Says Defending Rights Is Not Picking a Fight With China

The AFP says asserting maritime rights in the West Philippine Sea is not picking a fight with China, after Sara Duterte's call for restraint.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Tuesday that defending the country's rights in the West Philippine Sea does not amount to picking a fight with China. The statement came from Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad (Reserve), the AFP spokesperson on West Philippine Sea matters, and responded to Vice President Sara Duterte's call for the government to avoid confrontation with Beijing.

Trinidad spoke to reporters at a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City. Duterte made her remarks on Sunday during a gathering with overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong, where she urged the government to maintain good relations with China despite the maritime dispute.

Also read Philippines says it is not seeking conflict with China while asserting rights in West Philippine Sea

West Philippine Sea Stance Versus Duterte's Call

Duterte warned that deteriorating bilateral ties could threaten the jobs and businesses of Filipinos working in China. She also called for a team of diplomats and negotiators to handle the dispute, rather than confrontations at sea or exchanges on social media.

Duterte further cited the disparity between the military capabilities of the two countries. She argued that the government should consider the consequences of confronting a more powerful neighbor.

Trinidad said he agreed with the Vice President that the Philippines should not antagonize other countries. He stressed, however, that asserting its maritime rights was a separate matter. 'We are not picking a fight with any country over the West Philippine Sea,' Trinidad said. 'By merely standing up for what is rightfully and legally ours, we are not fighting any other country.'

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Military Capability and the AFP Mandate

Asked about Duterte's comparison of the Philippines' military strength with China's, Trinidad said the AFP would continue performing its mandate regardless of its capabilities. He said the military's strength was not the issue, and that the AFP was improving what it has.

'It is not about military strength. We have what we have. We are improving our capabilities,' Trinidad said. He added that, given what the AFP has, it is good, and that more resources could allow it to perform even better.

Trinidad said the AFP would keep supporting government officials who stand up for Philippine rights in the West Philippine Sea. He framed the AFP's commitment as independent of the size of its military budget or equipment.

Competing Views on Diplomacy and Sovereignty

Trinidad said every Filipino, including elected officials, has a responsibility to defend the country's national interests. He pointed to the Arbitral Tribunal of 2016 as a legal landmark that upheld the maritime entitlements of the Philippines, and urged all Filipinos to champion it.

The 2016 arbitral ruling invalidated China's sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea, although Beijing has refused to recognize the decision. Trinidad maintained that the Philippines had not instigated tensions in the disputed waters. He cited China's construction of artificial islands and what he described as its coercive and aggressive actions.

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The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier reminded officials, particularly those in the defense and security sector, to align their statements and actions with President Marcos' foreign policy direction, especially regarding China. In a statement on Sunday, the DFA said the President, as the chief architect of foreign policy under the Constitution, has the authority to set the direction of the Philippines' international relations.

The DFA added that individual officials and government agencies cannot independently pursue their preferred approaches toward foreign partners. It warned that public officials' platforms carry institutional responsibilities, and that officials may not pursue preferred approaches toward China or any other partner without regard for the government's overall policy.

Trinidad said the DFA is the primary vehicle of government for diplomacy, while the AFP has its own mandate. He said the AFP's role is to secure the integrity of the national territory and protect sovereignty, leaving the diplomatic statements to the DFA.

Impact on Filipinos and Next Steps

The AFP said it would not scale back its activities in the West Philippine Sea, despite calls to preserve diplomatic space for talks with Beijing. Trinidad said the AFP's mandate includes securing the national territory, protecting sovereignty, and looking after the welfare of the Filipino people.

For overseas Filipino workers, the immediate concern raised by Vice President Sara Duterte is the possible loss of jobs and businesses if relations with China worsen. The DFA's statement focuses on keeping official messaging consistent with the President's foreign policy line.

No new diplomatic meeting, negotiation date, or deadline was announced in the AFP briefing or in the DFA statement. The dispute therefore remains governed by the competing positions of the Vice President, the AFP, and the DFA as they were stated on Sunday and Tuesday.