Wesley So Defeats Magnus Carlsen Twice but Finishes Second to R Praggnanandhaa at Norway Chess 2026

Filipino-American grandmaster Wesley So secured two victories over world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen at the 2026 Norway Chess tournament, yet ultimately finished as runner-up to Indian prodigy R Praggnanandhaa. So's strong performance, including wins over several top players, earned him 17 points under the event's unique scoring system, while Praggnanandhao's late surge with 18 points clinched the title and marked a historic achievement by defeating Carlsen twice in classical play.

In a stunning display at the 2026 Norway Chess tournament held in Oslo , Filipino-American grandmaster Wesley So delivered a masterclass by defeating world number one Magnus Carlsen twice.

Despite these remarkable victories, So ultimately finished as the runner-up to the emerging Indian prodigy, R Praggnanandhaa. The tournament, featuring an elite all-Super Grandmaster double-round format, used a novel scoring system that awarded 3 points for a classical win, 1.5 for an Armageddon victory, 1 point for an Armageddon loss, and 0 for a classical loss.

So, originally from Bacoor, Cavite, concluded with 17 points, while the 20-year-old Praggnanandhaa from Chennai secured the title with 18 points, taking home a prize of $37,823 (approximately P2.34 million). So's performance also included a win over Praggnanandhaa in Round 6, but the Indian talent responded strongly, amassing 12 points in the final four rounds through classical victories over Alireza Firouzja, Magnus Carlsen, world champion Gukesh D, and Vince Keymer of Germany.

Praggnanandhaa's surge allowed him to overtake So, who was held to a classical draw by Firouzja in their tenth round but won the ensuing Armageddon decider. So's journey in the tournament included an opening round loss to Praggnanandhaa (1.5-1.0 in Armageddon), followed by Armageddon wins over Gukesh (1.5-1.0) and Keymer (1.5-1.0), a dominant 3-0 classical triumph over Carlsen, and another classical victory over Firouzja.

A setback came in round seven with a classical loss to Gukesh (1.0-1.5), but So rebounded with Armageddon wins against Keymer (1.5-1.0) and Carlsen (1.5-1.0), and a final classical win over Praggnanandhaa (3-0). The double victories over Carlsen marked the second time So had humbled the Norwegian champion on his home turf. Following his successes against Carlsen, Gukesh, Keymer, and Firouzja, So's Elo rating rose to 2764.6, elevating him to world number seven.

The final standings saw Firouzja in third place with 15.5 points, Carlsen fourth with 13 points after a closing win over Gukesh, who finished last with 8 points, trailing Keymer's 11. Praggnanandhaa's achievement was historic; he became the first player to defeat Carlsen twice in classical play within the same tournament, propelling him to world number eleven in the rankings.

This event highlighted the generational shift in chess, with the veteran So asserting his prowess against the top echelon while the teenage Indian sensation claimed a breakthrough triumph on the elite stage





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Wesley So Norway Chess Magnus Carlsen R Praggnanandhaa Chess Tournament Oslo Grandmaster Armageddon Classical Chess Elo Rating

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