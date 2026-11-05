Wembanyama sets career highs with 52 points and 24 rebounds in Spurs' 112-111 win over Mavericks

Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 52 points and grabbed a career-best 24 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs held off the Dallas Mavericks 112-111 for their sixth straight win. Wembanyama also blocked eight shots and made the winning free throw with 24.2 seconds left.

Victor Wembanyama set career high s with 52 points and 24 rebounds, then made the winning free throw with 24.2 seconds left as the San Antonio Spurs held off the Dallas Mavericks 112-111 on Wednesday night.

The win was San Antonio's sixth straight. Wembanyama also blocked eight shots. The Spurs led by 19 points early in the third quarter before Dallas pulled to within two with 8:17 to play and then took a 103-100 lead on P.J. Washington's 3-pointer with 5:38 left.

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Spurs Hold Off Mavericks

The lead seesawed from there. Dallas' Naji Marshall tied it at 111 with a jumper from beyond the arc with 1:41 remaining. Wembanyama's deciding free throw put the Spurs back on top. The Mavericks called a timeout to set up a final shot, but Kyrie Irving missed a contested turnaround jumper in the lane with 2.5 seconds left, and time ran out.

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San Antonio was a plus-23 when Wembanyama was on the court and minus-22 when he was subbed out. Wembanyama had 29 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in the first half. He became the first player since the NBA's play-by-play era began in 1996-1997 with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a half. He is the first player in the past 30 seasons to achieve that in one half.

His first-half scoring included 15 of 15 free throws and came in just 16:37 of court time. Dylan Harper had 21 points and Stephon Castle had 17 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio. De'Aaron Fox scored 10. Harper added 13 points before halftime.

Wembanyama Dominates First Half

Irving led Dallas with 29 points, including 17 in the first half. Marshall scored 22 points off the bench, Washington had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Cooper Flagg added 19 points and 10 boards. The Mavericks have lost two straight. Wembanyama had a torrid start, scoring 10 of San Antonio's first 12 points on a pair of dunks and six free throws.

He closed the first quarter with 15 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist. A three-point play and a dunk gave the Spurs a 32-26 lead after 12 minutes. San Antonio led 48-36 after a Harper 3-pointer at the 7:41 mark of the second quarter. Dallas then went on an 11-1 run capped by a Daniel Gafford dunk to pull within a point.

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The Mavericks capitalized when Wembanyama subbed out three minutes into the second quarter, going on a 12-1 run to cut the Spurs' lead to 49-48. Wembanyama returned 4 1/2 minutes later. The rest of the second quarter belonged to the Spurs and Wembanyama. San Antonio finished the half with a 19-3 spurt to take a 68-51 lead at the break.

Wembanyama had three blocks in 13 seconds on the same possession, sending shots by Flagg and Washington flying out of bounds before his third was captured by De'Aaron Fox with 3:38 remaining in the first half. Wembanyama had two putbacks in the final 2:39 but also was 1 for 4 in free throws in the final 2:10.