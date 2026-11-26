Wellington Management Group LLP reveals its complex chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights structures, detailing holdings through Wellington Group Holdings LLP.

Wellington Management Group LLP has formally disclosed the intricate structure of its voting rights and financial instruments through a detailed chain of control led undertakings. This disclosure outlines how these rights are effectively held, beginning with the ultimate controlling natural persons and legal entities. The report highlights specific chains that trigger notifiable thresholds, ensuring transparency in governance and ownership structures.

Detailed Ownership Chains Revealed

The document lists four distinct chains through which voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held. These chains include Wellington Management Group LLP as Chain 1, Chain 2, Chain 3, and Chain 4. Each chain represents a different layer of control and management within the broader Wellington Management ecosystem. This granular breakdown allows regulators and stakeholders to trace ownership back to the ultimate controlling entities with precision.

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Key Entities in the Control Structure

At the center of this structure is Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which serves as a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP. Wellington Group Holdings LLP, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP. This hierarchical arrangement ensures that all downstream entities are properly accounted for in the disclosure. The structure emphasizes the centralized control exercised by Wellington Management Group LLP over its various operational arms.

Roles of Regional and Operational Units

Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd, Wellington Management International Ltd, and Wellington Management Europe GmbH are identified as investment management entities. These entities manage the assets of certain funds and managed accounts under the broader Wellington umbrella. They are direct controlled undertakings of Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. Additionally, Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP. This separation clarifies the operational responsibilities of different regional and functional units.

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Compliance and Threshold Notifications

The disclosure includes a section on the percentage of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold. It also covers the percentage of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold. This ensures compliance with regulatory requirements for major shareholding notifications. The inclusion of these percentages provides a clear picture of the financial influence exercised by the managing entities.

Proxy Voting and Future Obligations

In cases involving proxy voting, the document specifies the date until which the voting rights will be held. This temporal element is crucial for understanding the duration of influence and control. Wellington Management Company LLP, Wellington Management International Ltd, and other entities play distinct roles in this proxy framework. The detailed listing of these obligations underscores the commitment to regulatory transparency and accurate reporting of voting powers.