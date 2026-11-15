Weekly Horoscope for November 15-21, 2026 Covers Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Pisces

The weekly horoscope for November 15-21, 2026 highlights travel and study opportunities for Sagittarius, major decisions and authority issues for Aquarius, and mounting work demands for Pisces. The forecast uses Sun, Moon, and Rising signs to guide readers.

The weekly horoscope for November 15 to 21, 2026 highlights travel, study, and career themes for several signs. Sagittarius is encouraged to pursue plans involving travel, studying, or exploring an opportunity abroad.

Sagittarius Career And Love Forecast

Education, teaching, publishing, and international matters offer promising possibilities this week. Sagittarius should check the expenses and requirements before committing to any major plan. In love, differences in beliefs or future plans may lead to important conversations. Staying open and honest while talking things through will help.

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To guide your week, read the forecast below for your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs. Your Sun sign shows your main goals, your Moon sign reflects your private feelings, and your Rising sign points to what is happening in your daily life. Sagittarius is not the only sign with a big week. Aquarius may find that someone important in their life has big plans.

Aquarius Professional And Relationship Advice

A romantic partner, client, or business associate might want to make a major decision. For Aquarius, disagreements over authority or professional responsibilities can complicate matters. In love, attraction runs strong, though differences of opinion may also arise. Rather than competing for control, look for a solution that works for both sides.

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Pisces faces a fast-paced week as work demands pick up speed. A challenging assignment gives Pisces the chance to demonstrate their skills, though extra responsibilities can leave them exhausted. Plans involving travel, studies, or professional development may also compete with their schedule. In love, someone close to Pisces might feel overlooked if they are constantly occupied.

Pisces Health And Weekly Opportunity Note

Pisces should pay attention to their health and make time for rest during this busy period. The Opportunity of the Week is the Weekly Sagittarius Horoscope for November 15-21, 2026. This forecast describes general astrological influences. Your personal birth chart provides a more personalized picture of how the planetary movements may affect you.

The ideas, analysis and final content are the author's own. AI was used minimally for language refinement and editorial review. Monica Morales is the founder of OM. MNL, a professional astrologer, wellness advocate, speaker, and strategic consultant.

Monica Morales is internationally trained in Hellenistic, Medieval, Classical, and Vedic astrology, alongside modern psychological and evolutionary approaches. She bridges ancient astrological wisdom with practical, modern application. Drawing from her background in corporate strategy and TCM, she has interpreted nearly 2,000 charts. She has advised politicians, public figures, entrepreneurs, business leaders, executives, and professionals.

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For readings, consultations, courses, webinars, and speaking engagements, connect with Monica through OM. MNL on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Threads, or visit the site.