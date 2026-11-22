The last week of November 2026 brings a Full Moon and Mars in Virgo that spotlight daily responsibilities and unfinished private business, while Venus and Jupiter open doors to social and professional opportunities.

We are down to the last week of November 2026 with December just around the corner, and that means Christmas parties, reunions, year-end cramming and deadlines, and the inevitable holiday traffic.

Before all that madness begins, you might hope for order and quiet time. But the astrology does not agree. If you were hoping for a predictable week, you are in for quite a ride. This week is not about routines, sticking to the script, or things going the way they usually do.

Also read Astrology Forecast: Mercury Venus Alignment and Full Moon Shifts Define Week of November 22

Full Moon Highlights Daily Responsibilities

The trouble with being dependable is that people sometimes assume you are available for everything. That could mean another assignment, a change in schedule, or a problem at work that somehow becomes yours to solve. Some responsibilities may be harder to ignore this week, especially the ones you have been quietly handling without much help. The Full Moon brings attention to your daily responsibilities and whether your current arrangements are sustainable.

You may also have unfinished business to handle privately. The Full Moon could bring attention to an unfinished task, a private concern, or the need to step away from work for a while. You may find yourself responding to more messages, requests, or paperwork once Mars enters Virgo. Mars entering Virgo encourages you to look further ahead, perhaps toward education, travel, or a personal ambition.

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If work is asking more of you, there may be room for a constructive conversation about compensation or support. Support at home could make a difference, particularly if there are practical expenses or arrangements that can be shared. You do not have to make a big announcement about needing a little more breathing room. A household agreement or offer of financial assistance could make one ongoing responsibility easier to handle.

Mars Enters Virgo for Education and Travel

Your plans may take an unexpected turn, especially if travel, further studies, or important paperwork is involved. There could be a new requirement, a different proposal, or information that changes your perspective. You may even discover an interest in something you had not previously considered. Venus is moving forward in your sign, and its favorable connection with Jupiter on Saturday could make social activities especially enjoyable.

Someone you meet through friends or colleagues may also have information worth hearing. This influence supports connection and pleasure after a week of shifting demands. The opportunity of the week centers on an introduction or invitation through your wider circle. It could lead to a collaboration, a learning opportunity, or a new professional contact.

A discussion involving professional funding, compensation, or shared resources may be worth pursuing toward Saturday. Keep an open mind when people reach out, because a casual conversation may carry more value than it first appears. These forecasts describe general astrological influences. Your personal birth chart provides a more personalized picture of how the planetary movements may affect you.

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Author Discloses AI Use and Credentials

The ideas, analysis and final content are the author's own. AI was used minimally for language refinement and editorial review. Monica Morales is the founder of OM. MNL, a professional astrologer, wellness advocate, speaker, and strategic consultant.

Internationally trained in Hellenistic, Medieval, Classical, and Vedic astrology, alongside modern psychological and evolutionary approaches, she bridges ancient astrological wisdom with practical, modern application. Drawing from her background in corporate strategy and TCM, she has interpreted nearly 2,000 charts and advised politicians, public figures, entrepreneurs, business leaders, executives, and professionals. For readings, consultations, courses, webinars, and speaking engagements, connect with Monica through OM. MNL on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Threads.